Giants Catch Major Saquon Barkley Stray at Super Bowl Media Night

New York Giants fans would like nothing more than to move on to the 2025 offseason — away from the success of Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, Barkley doesn’t appear all that willing to let Big Blue forget about letting him leave in 2024 NFL free agency.

At Super Bowl 59’s media night on February 3, free agent quarterback Jameis Winston jokingly asked Barkley “who should sign” him this spring, and the Eagles playmaker responded: “I think New York need a quarterback right now.”

When asked to clarify if he meant the Jets or the Giants, Barkley confirmed that he was talking about his former team. Front Office Sports shared video of this interaction.

Needless to say, this moment immediately blew up on social media.

Giants & NFL Fans React to Saquon Barkley QB Shot at Super Bowl Media Night

It’s unclear if Barkley meant to take a shot at the Giants — who parted ways with close friend and ex-teammate Daniel Jones at quarterback, leaving them without a clear starter. But whether it was intentional or not makes no difference, fans perceived it as such.

After recounting what was said, NFL insider Ari Meirov simply commented: “💀💀.”

BetMGM got in on the fun too, posting a meme that read — “It’s unnecessary. There’s no reason for this.” — with the caption: “Giants fans watching this.”

Several Giants fans reacted to Barkley’s stray as well. One questioned: “You won the breakup bro, why must you kick us while we’re down?”

While another said: “Man loves talking about us.”

A few NYG supporters also felt even more compelled to root for the Kansas City Chiefs after the remark.

“Hope he loses on sunday 🙏🏼,” one of those users replied.

Finally, a contingent of fans took Barkley’s answer in stride. For example, one fan agreed that “Shedeur [Sanders] and Jameis [Winston] will light the Big Apple upp,” adding: “Make it happen.”