Giants Called Fit for Former 5,000-Yard QB Labeled ‘Exhilarating & Excruciating’

Should the New York Giants pursue Jameis Winston to serve as a "bridge quarterback" in 2025?

All options are on the table at quarterback for the New York Giants in 2025. And it’s hard to ignore the latest “bridge QB” sensation that’s been putting on a show with the Cleveland Browns.

That, of course, is former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who just threw for 497 yards and 4 touchdowns against a typically stout Denver Broncos defense in Week 13. To be fair, Winston also threw 3 interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown — but that’s the prolific yet wild signal-caller’s career in a nutshell.

Big Blue View beat writer Ed Valentine called Winston a 2025 “option” for the Giants on December 3.

“Having Winston as your quarterback is exhilarating and excruciating at the same time,” Valentine acknowledged. “The floor and the ceiling are [Drew] Lock on heavy doses of steroids. It is a wild ride.”

Having said that, the NYG media member added that having Winston as the bridge QB “might be fun, at least sometimes, while the Giants wait for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders or whoever to develop.” Valentine also teased Winston as a potential stopgap if the organization intends to wait on Arch Manning to declare for the NFL in 2026 or 2027.

Does Jameis Winston Still Have Untapped Potential as Giants Reclamation Project?

We’ve seen reclamation project quarterbacks have success around the league in recent years. Geno Smith with the Seattle Seahawks. Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings. Baker Mayfield with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Granted, none of these QBs have won a Super Bowl or even made it to one, but these players have operated respectable NFL offenses and clinched playoff berths.

Jared Goff’s Detroit Lions are also a Super Bowl favorite at the moment, and Russell Wilson has looked pretty good leading the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reclamation projects have become the new wave at quarterback as college prospects continue to fail more often than not. Why not the Giants? With supposed QB guru Brian Daboll.

Winston has shown a ceiling and potential that few passers can reach, throwing for 33 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards in 2019. He’s also cleared the 4,000-yard mark two other times, not including 2019.

Of course, with the good comes the bad. Winston has been intercepted an astounding 106 times over his 10-year career. 88 of those interceptions came with the Buccaneers from 2015 through 2019.

Winston hoped to shake that problem, learning under respected offensive head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans. And for a time, he did.

In seven starts with the Saints in 2021, Winston registered the lowest interception percentage of his career (while starting games) at 1.9% — or 14 touchdowns compared to 3 interceptions. The following two seasons in New Orleans, however, he regressed.

Now Winston is setting the league on fire again with Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, but his interception problem flared up in Denver.

On the year, he has thrown for 1,763 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in five starts (10 appearances total), with a 61.3 completion percentage and 7 interceptions. Winston has also rushed for 1 touchdown, fumbling 3 times.

Potential Giants QB Option Jameis Winston Has Impressive QBR Rating in 2024

Winston’s most impressive stat in 2024 — and the one that should intrigue the Giants or another potential suitor — is his Total QBR rating.

Winston currently has the best QBR of his career this season at a 70.0 out of 100. That mark is better than his 5,000-yard season. It’s also better than 2021 with the Saints, when he lessened his interceptions.

This QBR rating would rank sixth in the NFL if Winston had played the qualifying number of snaps — and he should by the end of the season.

Ahead of him? Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels.

Meaning Winston currently has a higher QBR than two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes (64.4), or anointed franchise quarterbacks like Justin Herbert (55.0), C.J. Stroud (53.6), or division rival Jalen Hurts (64.6).

As a reminder, Total QBR measures a quarterback’s entire impact on a game, not just as a passer but in all capacities. So, Winston isn’t just putting up numbers in 2024, he’s playing the position really, really well.

A quarterback like that could be worth a look on the open market.