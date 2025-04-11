Shedeur Sanders Sends Giants New Not-So-Subtle Draft Warning

After visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on April 10, Shedeur Sanders once again left the New York Giants — and any other quarterback-needy franchise — with an eerie warning ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“That’s on the people. That’s on the other franchises that make that mistake and let me go there,” Sanders told NFL host and reporter Kay Adams after she asked him if he should “be allowed to go to a 10-win team like the Steelers.”

Sanders also rated his meeting with the Steelers as a 10 out of 10. Noting that head coach Mike Tomlin’s mentality reminds him of his father Deion Sanders.

“I understand [Tomlin’s] mindset and why [the Steelers] win a lot,” Sanders said, explaining: “Just how [Tomlin] is as a person [and] the value that the team has in what he preaches from his staff down is similar to like, my dad.”

Obviously, in Sanders’ eyes, he and Pittsburgh hit it off. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll don the Black and Gold in a few weeks, but it does serve as a not-so-subtle reminder.

If the Giants — or any other team without a QB — passes on Sanders and he turns into a franchise signal-caller that builds a winning culture, they’ll have to live with the fact that they had the opportunity to pick him.

The Giants and Cleveland Browns, most of all, have that opportunity at No. 2 and No. 3 overall. And Sanders doesn’t seem likely to let them forget that if they’re wrong.

It’s Not the First Time Shedeur Sanders Has Warned Giants, Browns & Any Other Potential NFL Suitors

If you’ve been following Sanders this offseason, you’re probably well aware that he’s made a couple of statements like this.

“All I need is an opportunity. Simple,” Sanders told ex-NFL DB Louis Riddick after his pro day. “Whatever franchise wanna change they franchise, then it’s no doubt who to go with. I’ve done it, over and over and over. So, you’d be a fool not to pick me.”

Earlier, at the NFL Combine, Sanders also stated: “If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t [pick] me. You should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I’ve done it over and over and over, so [there] should be no question why NFL franchises should pick me.”

Similar to his father, Sanders is known for his confidence. He speaks his mind and doesn’t shy away from the spotlight or the moment.

That could be looked at as a negative to some, but others will no doubt see it as a strength.

More than any other position in sports, quarterbacks must be supremely confident in themselves. Now, you need to back that confidence up with winning football, but when it all comes together, that’s when you uncover the type of leader that a locker room can rally around.

That’s not to say Sanders is that QB, but he has been that at the collegiate level. Clearly, he thinks he can provide the same spark inside an NFL organization.

Are the Giants Fully ‘Out’ on QB Draft Pick at No. 3 Overall?

The Giants draft rumors have been all over the map this offseason. Before the season even ended, the talk of the town was Cam Ward or Sanders.

Then, after Drew Lock helped NYG lose the No. 1 pick, it became months of Sanders to New York hype. In fact, the major fear at that stage — from beat reporters and analysts — was that Sanders might not make it to No. 3.

Oh, how the times have changed.

As of April 11, several events have led many to believe that the Giants are “out” on Sanders, or any quarterback, with their top three selection.

First, Big Blue pursued a multi-season marriage with Matthew Stafford. Then they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers, then Jameis Winston, then Russell Wilson.

At one point, it felt like NYG was willing to take any quarterback with a pulse over the idea of handing the keys over to a rookie QB from this 2025 class. That doesn’t mean they hate Sanders as a prospect, but it certainly implies they don’t love him.

If you need an example of loving a prospect, just look at what the Tennessee Titans have done at quarterback this offseason.

Finally, in recent weeks, NFL insiders have begun to report a shift in the Giants’ draft plans, with the front office likely targeting either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

The NYG offseason, from start to finish, has been a true roller coaster ride. And if Sanders does wind up with the G-Men, you have to at least tip your cap to general manager Joe Schoen for one heck of a smokescreen.