Giants Move Quick to Sign Odell Beckham Jr. Replacement

As if New York Giants diehards couldn’t take enough hits this week, the team released long-time fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday afternoon, bringing his short-lived reunion with the team to an end after an uneventful second tenure.

Beckham appeared in all three of the Giants‘ first few games of the season, but failed to record a single reception. He only appeared in 20 offensive snaps.

New York clearly thought they could get better use out of his roster spot, and they did exactly that by signing wide receiver Charlie Jones from the practice squad to the active roster, via team reporter Dan Salomone.

Jones, who signed with the Giants’ practice squad shortly after 53-man roster cuts, reunites with current quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, who was with Jones when they were both members of the Cincinnati Bengals organization.

What to Know About New Giants WR Charlie Jones

Jones is unlikely to be an immediate offensive contributor for the New York Giants. Throughout his NFL career, he’s mostly been known as a special teamer.

The former Purdue standout has a rather productive career as a returner. Over 33 career games, he has two kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown.

Overall, he’s returned 50 punts for 462 yards and 47 kicks for 1,284 yards, and could be an intriguing option for New York as a return specialist.

Veteran Braxton Berrios, who after three practice squad elevations needed to be signed to the active roster, is still likely the primary returner. But Jones is there for depth and/or competition.

Berrios has an edge over Jones in his capability for offensive output. The former Bengal wide receiver only has eight career receptions for 69 yards in three seasons of NFL action.

Berrios, on the other hand, has 140 career receptions for 1,360 yards. He has yet to catch a pass this season for the Giants, but has played 22 offensive snaps.

Big Blue’s wide receiver room is starting to look a little thin, with only Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, and Malachi Fields as standout offensive playmakers.

Berrios and Jones are special teamers at best, and their estimated offensive production is anyone’s guess.

Giants Fans Are Not Happy With Odell Beckham Jr. Cut

In the replies underneath Salomone’s post on X about the New York Giants’ Tuesday roster moves, fans are clearly not happy with the decision to release Beckham.

“Now this part doesnt sit right with me , cutting Odell to have 2 returners on the roster isnt right,” wrote X user @NYGKyleTalks.

Another user shared an old video of ESPN Radio Host Don LaGreca chanting “clown show” into the microphone at a caller.

There was obviously a lot of excitement about Beckham’s return to the team this summer. The former Giants’ first-round draft pick made it clear he wanted to right the wrongs of his first time around with the team, and he won’t have that opportunity going forward.

We’ll see if Beckham ends up latching on elsewhere as the 2026 season rolls on, but it’s hard not to wonder if NFL teams think the 33-year-old has nothing left in the tank.