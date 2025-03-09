Giants Sign ‘Well Respected’ Niche Player and $10.2M Fan Favorite: Reports

Free agency is imminent, but the New York Giants have moved quickly to secure the short-term future of “well respected” niche player, blocking tight end Chris Manhertz. His return was confirmed on the same day punter Jamie Gillan, the ‘Scottish Hammer,’ got a new three-year contact.

Manhertz “is signing a one-year deal with the Giants,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. He confirmed the news on Saturday, March 8 and credited Manhertz with being a “Good veteran presence. Solid blocker. Extremely well respected in locker room.”

An 11-year veteran, Manhertz is somebody who brings niche skills to the Giants’ offense because of his enduring talent as a blocker. He’s physical and can move defenders off the line of scrimmage in a way fellow tight end, young pass-catcher Theo Johnson, struggles to achieve.

Bringing Manhertz back for another year is just the latest in a recent flurry of moves made by the Giants to retain unheralded, but key members of the roster. Including handing Gillan a “three-year contract worth up to $10.2 million,” per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

More Hammer Time: The #Giants are signing punter Jamie Gillan to a three-year contract worth up to $10.2 million, per source. Instead of hitting free agency, the Scottish Hammer stays in New York. pic.twitter.com/49ykWxCBsw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2025

General manager Joe Schoen had already been busy bringing back a cult favorite at quarterback, along with long-snapper Casey Kreiter and an edge-rusher who’s proved valuable on special teams.

Chris Manhertz Still Does Unfashionable, but Important Work

Blocking tight ends are mere sub-package players in today’s game, but an extra body who can move the pile is still valuable. Manhertz has made being a punishing blocker a career-long habit and point of pride.

The 32-year-old demonstrated he’s still proud of what he does by “setting the #Giants standard” with this block in Week 5, highlighted by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. No. 85 collapsed the edge by absorbing Seattle Seahawks linebacker Dre’Mont Jones at the point of attack and blocking down through the whistle on a play run away from his side of the line.

This is the kind of effort the Giants need more of if they’re going to set a tone for greater competitiveness and a quick turnaround in 2025. No such revival can rely on an offense still searching for answers at quarterback, so the Giants will also need strong special teams play to be an equalizer.

Giants Keeping Special Teams Strong

Paying Gillan is appropriate after the former Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been on an upward trajectory since joining the Giants in 2022. As Raanan detailed, Gillan “has gotten consistently better. Only 2 touchbacks in 2024 and a career-best 48.2% inside the 20.”

Those numbers justify Gillan “getting $4M guaranteed at signing,” according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. So does the extra value Gillan showed when he successfully converted this 40-yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the 2023 campaign.

Plays like this have endeared Gillan to Giants fans, and he remains a core part of what his team does in football’s third phase. Just as Manhertz does the necessary work to create running lanes offensively.

Re-signing useful players like these is a good start to the offseason, but under-fire Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll must follow up by adding some bluechip talent in free agency.