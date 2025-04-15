Giants Slammed for Latest Shedeur Sanders Decision

They are preparing to put Shedeur Sanders through his paces in a one-to-one setting, but not everybody is convinced the New York Giants are pursuing the right strategy with the quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

The motives behind the Giants holding a private workout with Sanders seven days before the draft, confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, are lost on Dan Schneier of CBS Sports.

Schneier asked “what will a workout show them they haven’t already seen?” It’s a valid question from someone who is also confused about the Giants muddying the waters when they are all-but guaranteed to pick either Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter or Penn State edge-rusher Abdul Carter if they stay put at No. 3.

Trying to make sense of the motive for the Giants & falling short other than: they’re definitely interested in Sanders. Why else would they waste their time? Being guarded when guaranteed Hunter/Carter isn’t necessary. But what will a workout show them they haven’t already seen? https://t.co/f3eszrZox2 — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) April 14, 2025

Kicking the tyres on Sanders this close to the draft may seem frivolous, but there are a few more angles to the Giants maintaining an interest in any draft-eligible quarterback.

Giants Have Valid Reasons to Maintain Shedeur Sanders Interest

While the decision to meet with Sanders again has left some confused, the Giants are simply following their plan. As Jeff Howe of The Athletic put it, the Giants always “intended to circle back with Sanders after sending a heavy contingent to his pro day.”

There are sound reasons for exhausting their research on Sanders, even if they won’t draft him. It’s no different to what the team did a year ago with Michigan QB and eventual Minnesota Vikings first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Giants flew to Ann Arbor on Easter weekend last year for private workout with JJ McCarthy even though they had essentially decided he would not be the pick at 6 after their 30 visit.

Don’t leave any stone unturned with QBs especially. https://t.co/e369uzgAUt — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 15, 2025

Reasons like the Giants not wanting to overlook any way of getting better at football’s most important position. They answered that need in part by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, but Big Blue still needs a long-term successor for the two 30-something passers.

Sanders qualifies as an accomplished, pocket-based thrower who revived the program in Boulder. He did it by consistently having answers for “a lot of blitzes” and standing tall in “dirty pockets” to still make the necessary throws, per NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger.

.@CUBuffsFootball @ShedeurSanders can your QB handle the blitzes and the short edges as well as Sanders did? He made a lot of CFB defenses pay for fheir pressures. #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/USMkLcaPOU — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 14, 2025

Taking Sanders off the board would give the Giants a potential quarterback of the future. A project they can bring along patiently while Wilson and Winston mind the store in 2025.

The third pick is a high price to pay for a wait-and-see prospect, but maybe the Giants have another motivation for keeping Sanders’ name firmly in the rumor mill.

Giants Smart to Use Shedeur Sanders Rumors

Letting the rest of the league know they’re still interested enough to take a closer look at Sanders is a smart ploy from the Giants. It could yield some exciting trade pitches from quarterback-needy teams like the New Orleans Saints or Las Vegas Raiders.

Another possibility is the Giants making sure about Sanders before they proceed with their own trade. Either to move down from No. 3 or trade back into Round 1 and take signal-caller off the board.

The latter option perhaps explains why the Giants are also holding private workouts with three other draft QBs. It’s good policy for a team beset by quarterback problems for as long as the Giants to find out all they can about every option, but Sanders is still the standout name.

He has the kind of star power a flagship franchise needs. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll can use that stardom to maintain hope and confidence in their rebuild, or else they can convince others to put together the right deal for a trade.

Either way, the Giants still need to stay serious about taking Sanders.