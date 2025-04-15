Giants, 49ers Draft Trade Would Solve Shedeur Sanders Problem

Signing two proven quarterbacks in free agency increases the New York Giants options for the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Using that choice on a passer would be a tough sell, even though the Giants will need a long-term successor to Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

The dilemma of when to draft a quarterback created a problem for any interest the Giants have in Shedeur Sanders. It’s a problem that could be solved by a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to move back in Round 1 and still land the former Colorado star, who is set for a private workout with the Giants seven days before the draft.

A trade scenario outlined by The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher would suit both parties. He has the Niners sending three picks, the 11th and 100th this year, along with a first-rounder in 2026, to take the Giants current slot and select Penn State edge-rushing sensation Abdul Carter.

He’s become the favorite to hear his name called by the Giants on Draft day, but Carter doesn’t answer a pressing need the way Sanders would. The Giants know how Sanders can help, one reason the team is still attending a private workout in Colorado on Thursday, April 17, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ESPN Sources: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will hold one last private workout Thursday in Boulder, Colorado, for a contingent of officials from the New York Giants. Some final intrigue leading into next week’s NFL Draft in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/Wa9u9dZswI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2025

That trip will keep speculation alive around the league about what the Giants might do with the third pick. General manager Joe Schoen will receive trade calls, with any deal to add another first-round pick and still take Sanders likely too good to ignore.

Shedeur Sanders Still in Play for Giants

The private workout is necessary because Sanders still makes sense for the Giants, particularly if they can take him outside the top three. As Mosher explained, “picking Sanders at No. 3 feels like a bit of a reach, but adding him at No. 11 while picking up a 2026 first-round pick would be a good way to energize the fanbase.”

Positive energy has been lacking for too long for the Giants because of a long-standing absence of star power and competence at quarterback. Sanders wouldn’t necessarily provide those things right away, but the Giants wouldn’t need him to be an instant hit with Wilson and Winston vying to take the controls this year.

Sanders is also a polarizing prospect, but no. 11 is still “the range where he should be drafted. Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix were picked near this spot last year, and that makes sense for Sanders,” according to Mosher.

Everything about this trade would suit the Giants. They would gain a future QB1 fans could watch develop, but who would have the luxury of being brought along slowly.

The wait would provide head coach Brian Daboll invaluable time to refine Sanders’ core skills into something more dynamic at the pro level.

Polarizing Draft QB Still Needs Work

Sanders didn’t slam the Giants for signing two quarterbacks, but he hasn’t been shy about dropping a subtle warning they will regret not taking him. That’s bold talk from a player confident in his own abilities, but not everybody shares Sanders’ belief in his fit for the NFL.

Opinions are split, about somebody The Ringer’s Todd McShay described to the Ross Tucker Football podcast as a “little bit a of throwback, pocket-passing quarterback.”

McShay believes Sanders “doesn’t have this rifle for an arm. He’s not the biggest guy, but what he does have, and it translates really well to the NFL, is, I think he’s the fastest processor of these quarterbacks as a passer.”

“If his name was different, I don't think we'd have this much attention on him…” “… he’s a really good football player who does not have an elite physical trait.”@McShay13 breaks down what he’s seen from Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/ASoerMxFIE — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) April 12, 2025

This description of Sander raises questions about how well the Giants would be able to develop is game. Daboll made his name turning strong-armed and ultra-mobile Josh Allen into a Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants boss has done his best work with mobile quarterbacks. Like when he coaxed a career-best year from Daniel Jones in 2022.

Daboll might need to tweak his approach with Sanders, but he would still welcome the chance to build a QB from the ground up for the Giants. Meanwhile, the 49ers would surely jump at any opportunity to add Carter’s preternatural pass-rush skills alongside former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.