Giants Seemingly Narrow Rookie QB Search Down to 4 Candidates: Insider

The New York Giants made headlines late last night on April 14, scheduling a private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders — but the QB NFL draft news continued into April 15.

“With the NFL draft just over one week away, the Giants are holding private workouts for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, and Louisville QB Tyler Shough,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Leading to a follow-up post from ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan.

“The Giants also did a workout with Jaxson Dart several weeks back before his Pro Day,” Raanan reminded. “Big contingent there as well.”

“So Dart, Sanders, Milroe and Shough are quarterbacks to watch,” the beat writer continued. Adding: “The private workout is an essential part of Brian Daboll’s quarterback process for the draft.”

That means as of now — assuming no other private quarterback workouts are scheduled — Big Blue seems to have narrowed their rookie QB search down to four.

Although Raanan also pointed out that Syracuse QB Kyle McCord just visited with the Giants on April 14, leaving the door open for McCord as a potential dark horse candidate as well.

As for when the Giants might select one of these signal-callers. Aside from McCord, it’d make sense for each of these players to be targeted at pick No. 34, or by trading back into the second half of round one.

Giants Targeting Consensus Top-Ranked Quarterback Prospects Outside of Cam Ward — But the Skillsets Are All Over the Map

If you venture over to draft expert Dane Brugler’s comprehensive NFL draft guide, “The Beast,” published via The Athletic, you’ll notice a commonality with these four QB names.

Brugler places Sanders, Dart, Shough and Milroe two through five on his 2025 quarterback rankings behind Ward. And that’s pretty much become the consensus at this stage of the process — although the ordering of Sanders, Dart, Shough and Milroe is up for debate.

McCord is down at QB7 on Brugler’s board, just behind Texas Longhorns signal-caller Quinn Ewers.

The tricky part is that none of these quarterbacks are the same. So, if you’re trying to determine who best fits the Giants’ type, that’s a tough question.

Because of his dual-threat ability, some believe Milroe lines up as the best QB prospect for Daboll. The big Alabama prospect is a physical specimen with size and arm strength reminiscent of Josh Allen — Daboll’s old QB.

He’s also drawn some comparisons to Jalen Hurts, who the Giants HC worked with at Alabama.

Then you have Sanders, an accurate passer with escapability and pocket awareness that has the look of Russell Wilson. Is it simply a coincidence that NYG signed Wilson in free agency?

Dart and Shough are draft risers that can really sling it inside the right system. Although the latter has more prototypical QB height at 6-foot-5.

Dart gained popularity in New York after fellow Ole Miss alum and Giants legend Eli Manning vouched for him publicly. But there are some concerns with how the 6-foot-2 prospect’s game will translate over to the NFL.

Both Dart and Shough can also run the football when needed.

Finally, while Shough’s age and injury history are a concern, he and McCord might be the best pure throwers in the draft class. Of course, McCord’s overt weakness is his lack of mobility as a true pocket passer.

Who Is Missing From Giants’ List of Private QB Workouts?

This isn’t the deepest quarterback class in 2025, but there are some notable names missing from this possible final list of candidates.

For starters, expected No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward isn’t on it — as the Giants appear to have conceded the fact that Ward will go to Tennessee or Cleveland.

From there, the next quarterback on Brugler’s rankings would be the aforementioned Ewers (QB6). Then Ohio State’s Will Howard (QB8), Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (QB9) and Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard (QB10), among others.

The Giants did not bring Ewers, Howard, Gabriel or Leonard in for a top 30 NFL draft visit according to NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton.

If Raanan is correct in his statement about private workouts meaning a lot to Daboll, it’s safe to assume Big Blue does not plan on drafting any of these alternative QB options.