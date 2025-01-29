‘Strong Sentiment’ Exists for Giants to Make Mike Kafka Change

Brian Daboll taking the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka could be seen as the start of the New York Giants’ decline in 2024, at least by some “in the building” who want the OC to regain the headset for the 2025 NFL season.

There’s “strong sentiment” for Kafka to have the call sheet all to himself again, according to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz. He revealed “that sentiment has nothing to do with co-owner John Mara recently mentioning Daboll should at least consider doing that for the 2025 season.”

As well as being good for Kafka, and by extension the Giants’ next quarterback, Schwartz described how this switch would also help Daboll: “There is a feeling that by handing that responsibility back to Mike Kafka, the offensive coordinator, Daboll would be in a better position to manage the entire team, sitting in on defensive meetings and expanding his focus to make sure small details do not fall through the cracks.”

The obvious risk to the plan is Kafka still being in the mix to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted, “There’s a reason these teams continue to interview him for head coaching jobs. He’s got a great reputation, not only in our building but around the league. Former player who played quarterback, came up under Andy Reid, called plays in a playoff season his first year as an offensive coordinator. Very detailed, organized, smart coach, good leadership ability.”

Kafka’s currently gaining head-coaching experience at this year’s Senior Bowl, but Schoen told reporters, “Selfishly I hope he doesn’t get the New Orleans job but if he does he’s well-deserving. Fortunate to have him on our staff.”

Schoen getting his wish would put Kafka back in the role he had when otherwise disappointing signal-caller Daniel Jones led the Giants to 10 wins in 2022.

Mike Kafka Switch Can Correct Giants Mistake

Daboll calling plays didn’t work out for Jones, who regressed mightily before being released back in November. The offense as a whole had already gone downhill after Schoen allowed Saquon Barkley to test free agency, and the two-time Pro Bowl running back signed with NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

There were issues, but it’s easy to believe Kafka might’ve done more with wide receiver Malik Nabers and Barkley’s replacement Tyrone Tracy Jr. Both rookies were productive with Daboll making the calls, but their numbers were more about talent than scheme.

Kafka did more with less back in 2022, when Jones threw for a career-high 3,205 yards, despite lacking a legitimate go-to receiver. Daboll had more playmaking talent at his disposal this season, but the Giants ranked 31st in points and 30th in yards, per Pro Football Reference.

It makes sense to give Kafka the call again, but the 37-year-old conceded, “We’re still so early before the season starts. We’ll address that at some point,” per Schwartz.

The reference to “some point” is encouraging because it indicates Kafka is planning to remain with the Giants this season.

Giants Need to Keep Rising Coaching Star

Further comments reported by Schwartz also make it seem as though Kafka won’t bolt for the Saints job. Comments like “I’m happy to be back. I love Dabes, I love working for the organization, the Mara and Tisch family, Joe [Schoen] and his staff. They’re all down here, we’ll probably get to a dinner at some point.”

Kafka’s happy to stay put and the Giants appear happy to let him, but the Saints are the X factor. Fortunately, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is making a strong case to take over in New Orleans.

Moore sat for an interview with the Saints that “started Monday night and went late into the evening/early morning,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

I’m told this interview started Monday night and went late into the evening/early morning. Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver also has come up often as a candidate that’s made a strong impression https://t.co/8L99fpBC37 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 28, 2025

The Saints might be prepared to wait for Moore until after the Eagles have played in the Super Bowl. If so, the Giants can concentrate on giving Kafka more responsibility and letting him oversee the development of the much-needed replacement for Jones.

Putting the right structure in place for the next QB1 is a smarter way for Daboll to protect his job security than continuing to call plays.