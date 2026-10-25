Giants Trade Idea Deals Cam Skattebo to Super Bowl Contender After Benching

It’s not a hot take to say Cam Skattebo is in the doghouse with the New York Giants right now.

Despite starting the season as the team’s bell cow back, it seems like the second-year running back has fallen out of favor with head coach John Harbaugh.

After a costly fumble in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, Skattebo was benched in Week 6 and received zero touches against the New Orleans Saints.

It remains to be seen if Skattebo will be back as the starting running back when the Giants take on the Houston Texans in Week 7, but if he’s not, it makes sense that New York may try to look for a trade partner for the 24-year-old.

Giants Trade Pitch Ships Cam Skattebo to Seahawks

In a trade idea proposed by Heavy.com’s Max Dible, the New York Giants could look to ship Skattebo to the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“Skattebo is getting zero love from Giants HC John Harbaugh. The second-year RB saw six snaps and zero carries last week against the New Orleans Saints in a disappointing loss, which followed an overtime tie with the Commanders. During that game, Skattebo put the football on the ground late in the extra period, which robbed New York of an opportunity to win,” wrote Dible.

“Thus, Harbaugh’s decision to punish Skattebo with minimal time last weekend. Skattebo isn’t a home run play for Seattle, but he is an upgrade who could fit alongside either Charbonnet or Jadarian Price when they return from injury. The Seahawks’ run game is a mess, and they should be willing to spend at least a fifth-round pick ahead of the November 10 trade deadline to improve it given their current Super Bowl window.”

If there’s any team that could use an injection of talent to their running game, it’s the Seahawks.

According to Sumer Sports, Seattle currently ranks 30th in the league in terms of EPA/rush, earning -.23 expected points added per rush attempt.

Skattebo isn’t the best running back in the league, but his physical rushing style and nose for the end zone would certainly help a team trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

But should the Giants really look to cut bait with their 2025 fourth-round draft pick already?

Giants Unlikely to Trade Cam Skattebo

Instead of the New York Giants trading away Skattebo, they’re more likely to add another running back at some point before the trade deadline and make Skattebo a complementary piece in their backfield.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported as much in a recent mailbag.

“Skattebo is a nice complement to a bellcow. The player you bring in for a physical change-of-pace. He is not a No. 1 back. He should not be getting 20-plus carries again. He’s not quick, has little burst, lacks elite athleticism, and runs into contact,” wrote Hughes.

“The Giants will likely try to add to the running back room before the trade deadline. It’s just a matter of if they can do anything – I have my doubts. Skattebo should leave that house, but once out of it, I’m not sure the Giants hand him the role he was enjoying pre-benching.”

The Giants would certainly love that running back to be Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor, but they may have to wait a little bit longer before those talks can really heat up.