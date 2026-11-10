Giants Trade Idea Lands Patriots Running Back Out of ‘Left-Field’

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and the New York Giants are surely working diligently to improve their team.

All reports and rumors surrounding New York suggest they’re going to get aggressive in finding upgrades at both running back and defensive tackle. The most popular want among fans, though, is surely at running back.

The apple of everyone’s eye is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. He’s easily the best gettable running back on the market, but negotiations between the Colts and Giants have seemed to hit a stalemate.

Are there any other exciting running backs Big Blue could look to pursue before the deadline?

Giants Floated as TreVeyon Henderson Trade Suitor

In a trade idea that would certainly be a bit out of the box, GMENHQ’s Lior Lampert floated New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson as a possible target for the New York Giants.

Henderson has missed New England’s last two games as he deals with an illness, but all signs point to the former second-round draft pick making his return sooner rather than later.

“We’ve seen what Henderson can do when treated like a workhorse, though. It’s almost hard to believe New England has put that genie back in the bottle. He averaged 110 scrimmage yards per game and scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) in the three contests Stevenson sat out last campaign,” wrote Lampert.

“Adding a playmaker with that level of vision and burst would complement Cam Skattebo’s physical style and form a compatible backfield duo for the G-Men. Henderson is worth monitoring ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. It’s very possible, if not likely, that the Pats don’t give up on a talented young player prematurely, yet crazier things have happened.”

Trading for Henderson wouldn’t be an inexpensive move for the Giants. He was a second-round draft pick just over a year ago, and has shown tantalizing ability when healthy and on the field.

But it’s hard to deny the former Ohio State star’s talent.

Lampert pointed out that last season, Henderson was second in yards before contact per attempt (3.15), eighth in yards per attempt (5.06), 11th in explosive yards (460), and 15th in rush yards over expectation per attempt (0.60).

The Giants could certainly use some of that production in their offense.

Would the Patriots Trade TreVeyon Henderson?

We can do thought exercises all we want, but the real question we need to ask is: would the New England Patriots really trade their second-year running back to the New York Giants?

Unfortunately, the answer is probably no, especially given the recent news surrounding their usual lead back, Rhamondre Stevenson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday evening that Stevenson is likely to miss the next few games as he deals with a knee injury.

“Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a knee tendon issue that is not expected to require surgery but could sideline him for a short period of time, per source.”

If the Giants are going to deal for Henderson, it would likely take a monster offer to pry him out of New England’s hands.