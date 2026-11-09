Giants Urged to Up Their Initial Offer For Jonathan Taylor

The New York Giants improved to 5-2-1 on Sunday in a gutsy victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Their stranglehold on the NFC East grew even stronger.

With the trade deadline less than two days away, the Giants seem hell-bent on making an acquisition, particularly at running back. Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor seems to be the apple of their eye, but they can’t find common ground with the Colts.

NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday morning that the Giants had offered a second- and fifth-round draft pick for the running back’s services, but pulled the offer after Indianapolis deemed it wasn’t good enough.

But now that New York has another win under their belt, should they pony up their 2027 first-round draft pick?

Giants Told to Offer 2027 First For Jonathan Taylor

Following the New York Giants’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles, SNY’s Connor Hughes urged Big Blue to go all in on Taylor, and even went so far as to say they should give up their 2027 first-round draft pick.

“See, the Colts right now, they really want that first-round pick, and the Giants are deciding whether or not they want to offer their 2027 first-round pick, or if they want to try to do a package of other selections. I think we’re getting to the point here where the Giants should offer that first. They should do whatever they can to get Jonathan Taylor, because this is a team right now that, for whatever reason, just finds ways to win football games,” said Hughes.

“He might be on the backside of his career, but you know, you’re still getting an elite-level runner in 2027. You believe he’s still going to be pretty dang good in 2028. Do that deal. Try to compete this season. Believe you can definitely compete next season and make this offense better… But at the minimum, do everything you can to solidify yourself as the undoubtable, undeniable champions of this division.”

Hughes pointed to the fact that the Giants’ run game has been ineffective as of late. Against the Eagles, their running backs combined for 54 yards on 21 carries. With Taylor in the mix, they surely would’ve been more effective.

Should the Giants Get That Aggressive For Jonathan Taylor?

There is no doubt that Taylor would be an awesome addition to the New York Giants. He really could take this offense to another level.

But is he worth a first-round pick, especially one from the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft? I’m not sure that would be their best allocation of resources.

Yes, New York has a commanding lead in the NFC East. They seem destined to make the playoffs, especially with the way the rest of the division has struggled.

But the Giants aren’t a perfect team, and they’re far from a Super Bowl contender. Should they really sacrifice such a valuable draft pick in what may be a generational draft class for a three-year stint from a superstar running back?

The answer is likely no, and the team is better off riding it out with what they’ve got in Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, and Devin Singletary.