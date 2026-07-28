Giants Trade Pitch Lands $75 Million NFL All-Pro RB

The New York Giants are looking for an offensive boost — something that might make it so they’re not totally sunk if superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers isn’t fully healed from a torn ACL to start the season.

That boost might have to come via a trade, with Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay predicting the player they need to make a move for is New Orleans Saints running back, 2-time NFL All-Pro, and 5-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara.

“The New York Giants already have a hard-charging starter in Cam Skattebo and a versatile backup in Tyrone Tracy Jr., but the depth behind the pair is shaky,” Kay wrote on July 28. “Devin Singletary is currently occupying that role in training camp, but the veteran has been steadily regressing in recent years and averaged a career-low 3.7 yards per attempt in 2025. Kamara would greatly energize Big Blue’s backfield, even in a third-string role. Despite entering an age-31 campaign — his 10th in the NFL —h e still can hit home runs when he gets the football. In 2024, his most recently healthy season, the back racked up a solid 950 yards and six touchdowns on 228 totes and another 543 yards and a pair of scores on 68 catches in 14 games.”

Alvin Kamara Recently Restructured Contract

Kamara restructured his contract on July 15 after signing a 2-year, $24 million contract extension in October 2024, which was set to pay him a whopping $11.5 million in 2026.

The new deal brings Kamara’s salary for 2026 down to a much more manageable $6 million, which makes him an easy trade target if a team is willing to give up a 4th- or 5th-round pick.

“In March, the Saints signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year deal worth more than $12 million per year in the first three years of the deal,” ESPN’s Katherine Terrell wrote on July 15. “Etienne’s and Kamara’s contracts made the running back position expensive in both cash value and cap space for the Saints, with $21 million in cap space devoted to the team’s seven running backs — the most in the NFL before Kamara’s revised deal.”

Cam Skattebo Returning From Gruesome Injury

Skattebo, a 2025 4th-round pick out of Arizona State, was 1 of the NFL’s great early-season surprises as a rookie with 617 yards of total offense and 7 touchdowns before he suffered a gruesome, dislocated right ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.