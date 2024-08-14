Giants WR Cut Candidate Logs 6-Catch Practice Including ‘Play of Day’

Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II has become a forgotten member of this New York Giants WR corps at 2024 training camp. Not because he’s been bad, but because younger pass-catchers like Malik Nabers and Jalin Hyatt have stolen the spotlight.

With Nabers sidelined due to an ankle sprain on August 13, however, Robinson put together what was perhaps his best practice of the summer.

“Robinson caught six passes from Tommy DeVito with the backups,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan relayed on August 13. “He got behind [safety] Jason Pinnock (rotating with backups due to safety injuries) on a deep post for a TD.”

That highlight-reel connection from DeVito to Robinson was actually labeled the “play of the day” by Big Blue View beat writer Ed Valentine.

“As good as [Daniel] Jones was [on August 13], the throw of the day was probably made by Tommy DeVito,” he said. “Taking all of the second- and third-team reps, DeVito rolled right off a play fake and launched a deep ball back across the field to Allen Robinson. The ball dropped into Robinson’s arms over safety Jason Pinnock for a touchdown of about 50 yards.”

All in all, the Tuesday practice was a reminder of what Robinson can still bring to the table at age 30 (turns 31 on August 24). Having said that, his lack of special teams impact has made him a popular cut candidate by most estimations.

“I don’t see a path to a roster spot for Robinson,” Duggan admitted after recapping the wideout’s day, “but he’s a true professional WR. He manages to get open and catches everything.”

The reporter added that Robinson “would be ideal to stash him on the [practice] squad for depth,” although that might be unrealistic considering his accomplishments as a former three-time 1,000-yard receiver.

Allen Robinson’s Roster Chances Could Come Down to the Number of WRs Giants Choose to Keep

Out of all of the NYG media members, Valentine has probably shown the most support for Robinson surviving the cutdown. The reporter noted that he “is having a strong camp in his bid to make the 53-man roster” on August 13.

He also predicted that Robinson would beat out Isaiah Hodgins for a spot on August 8.

“Hodgins starred for a half-season when he came to the Giants in 2022. His stock, though, has plummeted since,” Valentine argued at the time. “He was fourth or fifth on the wide receiver depth chart last year, and so far this year he seems to be an afterthought.”

“I have always looked at the backup wide receiver spots as a series of one-on-one competitions,” he went on. “In a competition with Robinson, Hodgins seems to be losing. In recent practices, especially the ones against the Detroit Lions, it was the veteran Robinson who was making plays.”

Despite this recent push, Robinson’s true competition could come at other positions. Valentine had the Giants keeping seven wide receivers during that August 8 projection, while a more likely number might be six.

For example, NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton only kept six wideouts during a projection of his own on August 12. In this scenario, Robinson would have to beat out Miles Boykin, Isaiah McKenzie and Gunner Olszewski — three WRs that thrive on special teams — along with Hodgins.

Does Miles Boykin Make Giants Roster as Gunner?

With Bryce Ford-Wheaton seemingly falling out of the race due to various injuries, Boykin stands out as the core special teamer that might throw a wrench in Robinson’s plans.

After all, McKenzie and Olszewski are returners. One will likely make the team over the other, but putting both on the roster feels redundant.

Stapleton noted that Boykin is “potentially one of the league’s best” gunners on punt return coverage. “I think Hodgins does more than Boykin,” the reporter continued, “but Boykin does one thing as well as anyone on the team in punt coverage.”

As Stapleton stated, it’s the sole reason Boykin is with the Giants at training camp, and it’s a hard factor to measure from the outside looking in. Does Boykin stand alone as a special teamer and possible seventh wide receiver when determining the final roster spots? Would his presence impact Robinson or Hodgins at all?

These are questions for the NYG front office to determine. For now, Robinson’s best chance is to log a few more monster practices and preseason performances as he did on August 13.