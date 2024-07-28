‘Keep an Eye on’ Giants’ 6-Foot-3 WR Prospect, Says Reporter

The New York Giants have set the stage for a very deep wide receiver competition at 2024 training camp. And under head coach Brian Daboll, one would think that the best players this summer will earn the eventual spots on the 53-man roster — outside of recent draft picks being locks to make it.

With that mentality in mind, NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton highlighted second-year WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton as a bubble candidate that has made a “strong roster push” to start training camp on July 28.

“A fan favorite who impressed last summer as a UDFA rookie, Ford-Wheaton had his roster bid evaporate when he tore his ACL,” Stapleton reminded. “It was a tough blow for a promising player whose combination of size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and speed jumps off the page and the field.”

“Ford-Wheaton has to excel on special teams in order to have a legitimate chance, and he’s involved in all the coverage teams,” the reporter went on. “He’s also quietly winning in 1-on-1 drills and making plays with the second and third teams.”

Stapleton concluded by saying that fans should “keep an eye on the former West Virginia Mountaineer” in 2024 once again.

Giants WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Likely Battling With Miles Boykin, Allen Robinson & Isaiah Hodgins for Roster Spot(s)

2024 addition Miles Boykin is by far the most similar veteran to Ford-Wheaton on the 90-man roster entering camp. Both are plus-special teamers — not necessarily as returners but in the grittier areas of the department — and they also have a similar body profile as Boykin is 6-foot-4.

In many ways, this feels like a head-to-head showdown if the two pass-catchers can stay healthy and prove their worth.

Of course, circumstances often change our best assumptions at training camp. For example, let’s say the Giants only keep six wide receivers in 2024 rather than seven. If four of them are Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt — as anticipated — that leaves two roster spots with one potentially going to a returner (Gunner Olszewski or Isaiah McKenzie).

In this scenario, Ford-Wheaton and Boykin might also be competing with veterans Allen Robinson and Isaiah Hodgins.

On paper, an outside observer would probably give the edge to Robinson or Hodgins in a toss-up like this. Of course, while being more experienced playmakers throughout their careers, neither offers much impact on special teams whatsoever. So, perhaps, it’s really advantage Ford-Wheaton and Boykin.

That’s the interesting part about training camp. Constructing a roster is often compared to finishing a puzzle. It only fits if you have the right pieces across different positions.

Giants WRs Wan’Dale Robinson & Jalin Hyatt Labeled as ‘Under-the-Radar’ Players

The Giants WR corps has the potential to take some people by surprise with Nabers leading the charge. If that’s to happen, however, they’ll need Robinson and Hyatt to take the next step.

The two recent draft picks earned some national praise on July 18, making CBS Sports’ top 50 “under-the-radar” players list — put together by Zachary Pereles.

“The Giants selected Malik Nabers sixth overall, continuing to pour resources into wide receiver,” Pereles wrote after naming Robinson and Hyatt together in the wide receiver section of his article. “Wan’Dale Robinson was a second-round pick two years ago, and Jalin Hyatt was a third rounder just last year.”

“Even if things go sideways for New York and Daniel Jones (who I considered too ‘on-the-radar’ for this list), it would be nice to see Robinson and/or Hyatt emerge as legitimate young pieces,” the analyst continued. “Robinson can do good things with the ball in his hands, but has missed a lot of time. Hyatt didn’t do much as a rookie.”

Robinson and Hyatt have both created separation and made plays early on at training camp — a very good sign for the future of this offense and this franchise moving forward.