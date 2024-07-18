Giants Warned Not to Make ‘Same Mistake’ Ahead of Training Camp

It’s debatable whether or not New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s seat is warm — let alone hot — as we approach the 2024 season, but this is an important training camp for the NYG leader either way.

Very little went right for the Giants a year ago under Daboll’s command, so now he must prove that this franchise will be much closer to the stellar year one performance than the disappointment of year two throughout the remainder of his tenure. That all starts in July and August, and New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy had a warning for Big Blue with training camp nearly upon us.

“[Giants general manager] Joe Schoen needs to listen to his own words of wisdom. And then ask head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants’ other key decision-makers to remember them over the next few weeks,” Dunleavy began, relaying a Hard Knocks quote from the GM.

“The best predictor of the future is the past,” Schoen said on the HBO docuseries, and the reporter is fearful that the Giants aren’t being mindful enough of past mistakes.

“Too frequently, obvious repeat warning signs during preseason practices — missed blocks, blown coverages and inability to create route separation, to be more precise — that are raised as concerns by spectators have been overlooked internally for the sake of not admitting to a sunk investment,” Dunleavy explained.

Pointing to incorrect Ereck Flowers and Corey Ballentine starter evaluations before Schoen and Daboll, as well as unwavering trust in Kenny Golladay, Mark Glowinski and running back Eric Gray as a returner since they’ve taken over.

“If the Giants make the same mistake by evaluating right tackle Evan Neal, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott or any of their other unproven projected starters with blind faith instead of trusting their eyes in training camp, there is plenty of past evidence for how the future will turn out,” the beat writer cautioned. Adding later that “scrambling to adjust in September is too late.”

Will Giants & Brian Daboll Replace Draft Picks Who Don’t Perform?

Basically, Dunleavy’s argument comes down to replacing draft picks and big-money assets early in camp if they aren’t performing. Rather than sticking with them and hoping they improve by the time Week 1 rolls around.

With prospects, the NFL community often refers to this notion as a youngster “playing on a scholarship.”

But will Daboll have the guts to bench a premium draft pick like Neal or Flott in early August? Let’s say his eyes tell him they’re not pro-level starters. Will Schoen go out and spend a few million on a replacement?

These are the questions that Dunleavy would like answered.

“The Giants’ two best chances to win a game in the first half of the season are in the first two weeks — as one-point home favorites against the [Minnesota] Vikings and as three-point road underdogs against the [Washington] Commanders, according to DraftKings’ look-ahead betting lines,” the reporter noted. “The quickest way to start 0-2 for the sixth time in eight years is to extend undeserved long leashes.”

Jermaine Eluemunor Signing Hints Giants Could Shorten Leash With Evan Neal

The concerns Dunleavy raises are valid considering the franchise’s recent history. Having said that, there is reason to believe the Giants have covered their tracks in 2024.

At right tackle, the Jermaine Eluemunor signing seems to serve as a backup plan should Neal flounder.

The veteran offensive lineman’s natural position is right tackle — a position he played very well for the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons. That doesn’t mean the Giants should swap him and Neal five days before Week 1, but the insurance policy is there if the first rounder doesn’t improve.

Either Aaron Stinnie or Austin Schlottmann would then slide into the starting lineup at guard, in all likelihood.

The cornerback situation is less clearcut. Big Blue did sign a couple of veterans at the position, but they weren’t big names.

Flott had a nice spring, but if for some reason he regresses this summer, Schoen might have to get on the phone. There are still several competent free agents left on the market, and the Giants have a little over $11 million in spending money as of July 18.