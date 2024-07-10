Giants’ Most Likely Final Offseason Move ‘Continues to Stick Out’

The first two episodes of HBO’s, “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants,” are in the books.

Among the several talking points from the behind-the-scenes look is the failure to acquire a veteran player at a position that general manager Joe Schoen discussed openly as an area of need. That position being cornerback.

“The lack of investment at corner continues to stick out while reviewing the early stages of the offseason,” The Athletic’s NYG beat writer Dan Duggan wrote on July 9 after breaking down episode two of “Hard Knocks.”

He added that “if the Giants are going to spend a chunk of their $11.7 million in cap space on a player [before Week 1], cornerback sticks out as the position most likely to receive an investment.”

With several big-name CBs still on the market, Big Blue could always wait out the first couple of weeks of training camp to see if price tags come down. That would also provide defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and the coaching staff with more time to evaluate their younger players that are already on the roster.

Giants Have Given Mixed Signals in Pursuit of Veteran CB

During episode two, Schoen joked that he could play cornerback with Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux rushing the passer in unison.

The Giants’ offseason actions have not matched his quip, however, as the team has looked into multiple veteran CBs — hosting players on visits and inquiring about the status of others.

As far as the public knows, the Giants worked out Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White. Ironically, both ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

They also checked in on Steven Nelson according to KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson, but the veteran journeyman elected to retire with a child on the way.

Later, they signed a couple of veteran flyers in David Long Jr. and Tre Herndon. Although neither of those additions really moved the needle with media and fans.

Clearly, the Giants were interested in reinforcing the cornerback position earlier this spring, so why haven’t they? Perhaps they struck out on free agents that they really liked and decided to go young instead, or maybe Schoen has chosen to remain patient — waiting to strike at a bargain rate.

The top remaining CBs on the market include Stephon Gilmore, Xavien Howard, Patrick Peterson, J.C. Jackson and former Giant Adoree’ Jackson.

Did Cor’Dale Flott’s Development Change Giants’ Mind?

Of course, there is one final possibility that Duggan may not be considering. “Hard Knocks” was filmed months ago, and there’s a chance developing prospects like Cor’Dale Flott have changed the Giants’ mind when it comes to adding another capable starter at cornerback.

Head coach Brian Daboll raved about Flott this spring, making it clear that the former third-round selection was leading the CB2 battle during OTAs.

It’s easy to forget that Flott only turns 23 years old in August, entering the NFL at a very young age out of LSU. That fact is important to keep in mind though, considering he was scouted as a “developmental cornerback” by NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein.

“Getting Flott to fill out and grow into his frame should be the top priority for teams taking a chance on him,” Zierlein advised in 2022. Continuing: “He plays the game fast and hard, but he hasn’t been able to find a functional level of control and recognition in his coverage… The athletic upside is great, but it will be asking a lot of Flott to take on big targets, which could limit his overall ceiling.”

If Schoen and Daboll are going to revive this once-great franchise, it’s not going to happen by signing aging veterans. Real organizational turnarounds occur in the draft, and developing Flott and rookie Andru Phillips alongside Deonte Banks could go a long way in rebuilding this secondary long-term.