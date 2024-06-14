Giants’ Rookie ‘Making a Push’ to Start in Special Situations

Getting value from a fifth-round draft pick can be tricky, but the New York Giants may have a niche role ready for Tyrone Tracy Jr. The running back is already playing his way into getting onto the field in special situations.

Specifically, Tracy showed during mandatory minicamp he can be the Giants’ designated pass-catcher out of the backfield, particularly on third downs. That’s according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, who reported Tracy “spent a good portion of 11/11 drills today with the 1s. The rookie is already making a push to be the #Giants100 back on passing downs. Pass pro this summer, as always, will be the final test.”

Stapleton subsequently wrote Tracy’s “experience as a wide receiver” is another reason the rookie can secure a niche role with the first-team offense. A versatile, roving playmaker emerging from the late rounds would not only earn the front office plus points for drafting a steal.

It would also make it easier for a revamped running back rotation to thrive without Saquon Barkley.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Gives Giants Much-Needed Unpredictabilty

Being able to beat defenses on the ground and through the air is how Tracy can add extra layers of creativity and unpredictability to Big Blue’s offense. The former Purdue star did both during his collegiate days, and Tracy is already showcasing the potential to successfully transfer his versatility to the pros.

This catch from his time at Iowa, per the Big Ten Network, is ample evidence of the damage Tracy can do when lined up outside.

Then there’s this jet sweep from the slot, run for Purdue against Northwestern last season.

Mike Kafka may only be offensive coordinator in name only, but he and head coach Brian Daboll can scheme multiple ways to unleash Tracy from a host of spots on the field. That was surely the plan when the Giants made the 24-year-old the 166th player taken in this year’s draft.

The plan can evolve into a role similar to what 1,000-yard runner Tony Pollard once played for the Giants’ NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys. Then Tracy will be perfectly positioned to not only help the Giants on football’s money down.

He’ll also be able to better support fellow newcomer Devin Singletary in a new-look running game.

Giants Need Multiple Options to Offset Loss of Barkley

Letting Barkley join division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles will haunt the Giants if they can’t cobble together a running game without the two-time Pro Bowler. Tracy can help, provided he continues to show starter’s potential during the remainder of offseason work.

As Stapleton pointed out, it will help Tracy’s case if he can prove his worth in pass protection. Fortunately, Greg Cosell of NFL Films credited Tracy with a “willingness and tenacity to step up and pass protect vs. blitzing second- and third-level defenders,” per The 33rd Team.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a perfect addition to the Giants 🗽 His scouting report by @gregcosell 🚂 STRENGTHS: – Good-sized back with natural quickness and loose hips who shows excellent short-area burst and elusiveness. – Shows excellent patience and vision in gap-scheme run game… https://t.co/bCaTEo0uMg pic.twitter.com/b2dEdKBozq — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 27, 2024

Tracy has the core qualities to become the same kind of useful all-rounder as Singletary. The veteran played for Daboll with the Buffalo Bills and can be counted to do the right things as a runner, receiver and blocker.

Combining Singletary’s steady savvy with Tracy’s raw upside can make life without Barkley manageable for the Giants. It’ll be easier still if another fifth-round pick, 2023 late-rounder Eric Gray, also steps up this offseason.

If Gray can’t, Tracy appears primed to take his reps.