Giants Rookie Tipped for ‘Lead’ Role After Injury Blow Confirmed

There’s plenty of injury news for the New York Giants ahead of facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, but the many absentees present a silver lining for rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

One of the heroes of Week 5’s 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Tracy is expected to be the lead back again after Devin Singletary was officially ruled out on Saturday, October 12, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

RB Tyrone Tracy again the lead back and newly signed P Matt Haack gets punting duties tomorrow vs. the #Bengals. https://t.co/V4dA9uLMKn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 12, 2024

Garafolo’s take was seconded by Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He also believes there’s “another big opportunity for Tyrone Tracy incoming” on Sunday Night Football.

Tracy made the most of his last opportunity by gashing the Seahawks for 129 yards on the ground. In the process, the fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft added the big-play threat the Giants had been missing in the running game since letting Saquon Barkley join the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Tyrone Tracy Giving Giants a Spark on the Ground

What Tracy did in Seattle was add some genuine explosiveness to Big Blue’s rushing attack. It was most vividly illustrated by this jump cut to break free for 27 yards off tackle, highlighted by Dan Schneier of CBS Sports.

As Schneier put it, Tracy is “the second-most explosive option on the roster after Malik Nabers. So he needs to be on the field & he will.”

Touting Schneier to make a similar impact to the one made by top pick, dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers is high praise indeed. It’s a testament to how much the Giants have needed a spark on the ground.

Things were beginning to get rather dull without Barkley, but Tracy is making everyone involved better. He’s benefited from the blocking of an improved offensive line, but the rookie’s vision has also led to positive gains when holes have closed.

A fine example was highlighted by Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson, when Tracy moved the chains against the Seahawks thanks to “legit” vision.

The inference of all this praise is clear. Tracy is the more explosive runner, so it makes sense for the Giants to continue featuring the former Iowa standout.

Even when Singletary returns from injury.

Devin Singletary Still Has a Role to Play

He may be watching from the treatment room while his starting workload is eroded, but Singletary will still have a role to play once he’s fully recovered from the groin injury that’s set to keep him out of a second-straight game, per Matt Citak of Giants.com.

The 27-year-old’s veteran savvy remains useful, along with his experience of head coach Brian Daboll’s offense. Daboll is calling the plays this season, just as he did as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills when Singletary was in the backfield.

Singletary has performed okay since joining the Giants in the offseason. His 3.9-yards per carry average is hardly the suff dreams are made of, but he can still combine acceleration with nifty moves in tight spaces.

Those qualities helped Singletary notch this beauty of a rushing touchdown in a losing cause against the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Tracy’s emergence needn’t be a problem for Singletary, nor for the Giants. If anything, it’s a bonus, because a committee approach is still the best way for Daboll to replace Barkley.

Singletary, Tracy and Eric Gray all offer greater speed to an offense getting faster at the skill positions this season.