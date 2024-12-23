Giants WR Malik Nabers Called Out for Inexcusable Mistake

He’s set a franchise record and generally taken the NFL by storm, but New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is still guilty of consistently making an inexcusable mistake.

The issue showed up again during Big Blue’s 34-7 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, and more than one person took Nabers to task for the error. Specifically, several observers noticed how the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has trouble lining up.

Trouble often occurs after Nabers has gone in motion pre-snap and needs to get set again. During his latest game, Nabers committed his “5th illegal shift this season,” according to Doug Analytics, who also noted, “No other player has more than 2, and only two players even have 2.”

That post was captioned by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, who believes “#Giants WRs coach Mike Groh needs to better explain to Nabers when you have to come to a stop in motion and when you don’t.”

#Giants WRs coach Mike Groh needs to better explain to Nabers when you have to come to a stop in motion and when you don't. https://t.co/Rzc3ZxyH1r — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 22, 2024

Dunleavy wasn’t the only one struggling to comprehend this ongoing problem for Nabers. He was joined by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants, who asked, “Do the Giants ever coach up receivers about getting set or is it just whatever.”

Meanwhile, Skinner’s colleague Justin Penik said, “Hey Malik Nabers should like get set every once in a while.”

A player of Nabers’ obvious physical talent not being able to get the basics right is tough to fathom. It speaks to the lacklustre coaching that’s underpinned a 2-13 campaign getting worse every week.

Worse still, Nabers isn’t alone in displaying poor technique. Sloppy habits are a common theme for prime draft picks chosen by the regime fronted by under-fire duo, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

Malik Nabers Must Clean Up Technique, Despite Setting Record vs. Falcons

There’s nothing wrong with Nabers’ numbers. The seven catches for 68 yards he produced against the Falcons took the former LSU standout above ex-Giants Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley for the most catches by a rookie in franchise history.

More records could follow, including a league-wide mark. Nabers “needs 9 catches over the final two weeks to set the rookie catch record, set last year by Puka Nakua with 105,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Nabers has delivered, but he’s also demanded more of the ball. Those demands can only be met if he cleans up his technique and gets basic but essential things like lining up right.

That’s not an unreasonable expectation. The problem is another top-10 pick has failed to improve core aspects of his game since being drafted by Schoen and Daboll.

Young Giants Players Not Getting the Right Coaching

Daboll might be content to repeat the same four words after yet another defeat, but his blanket statement doesn’t excuse the coach, nor his assistants. Particularly when it comes to the failure to develop key young players.

Nabers is producing, but the penalties against him can’t be allowed to waste his skills as a playmaker. It’s a different story for Evan Neal, the seventh player selected in the 2022 draft, who has failed to make the grade at right tackle and continued to look out of place against the Falcons.

Neal’s problems are well known around the NFL, according to Dunleavy. He revealed “Scouts told me this week that #Giants Evan Neal “is on the ground too much.” OL coach Carmen Bricillo refused to comment on it when I asked him about it Friday.”

Scouts told me this week that #Giants Evan Neal "is on the ground too much." OL coach Carmen Bricillo refused to comment on it when I asked him about it Friday. Here's the #Giants second pick-six https://t.co/jcEX2U9umb — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 22, 2024

So Neal has had a fundamental flaw since he entered the pros, but it’s not been fixed. That’s despite Daboll going through two line coaches, Bobby Johnson and Carmen Bricillo. What is the expectation Daboll and his staff would alter Nabers’ habits if they stay in the job?

Neal and Nabers represent what is at the heart of the Giants woes. There are useful athletes across the roster, but they aren’t coached with discipline, nor to observe the essential keys of the game.

Add that discipline to Nabers and he can be something special for years to come.