Giants Urged to Trade for Steelers ‘Scoring Threat’

he tight end position remains in a state of flux for the New York Giants after Darren Waller retired, but Big Blue can fix the problem by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers’ starter Pat Freiermuth.

It’s a move urged by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, who has the Giants get 2021 NFL draft second-round pick Freiermuth in exchange for a mere fifth-round choice. That’s a potential bargain, even though Freiermuth is set to become a free agent in 2025.

Kay spelled out why the Steelers might not want to wait to decide the former Penn State star’s future: “Considering Pittsburgh has Darnell Washington waiting in the wings, getting a Day 3 pick in return for Freiermuth could help the team during a critical 2025 offseason.”

There are ample reasons for the Giants to offer draft compensation to get Freiermuth. Not least the unproven nature of their own primary names on the depth chart, Daniel Bellinger and rookie Theo Johnson.

As Kay put it, “while Bellinger has caught 55 balls for 523 yards and two scores over his first two NFL seasons and Johnson flashed some scoring chops at Penn State with seven touchdowns in 2023, there is a clear lack of pass-catching talent on this roster.”

Freiermuth makes sense as a trade target for the Giants because he’s got the physical dimensions of a traditional, in-line tight end. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder also has the move skills to be the roving receiver the Giants need at the position.

Pat Freiermuth Trade Would Solve Problem for Giants

Freiermuth’s value as a pass-catcher is obvious, even though Kay noted he’s “coming off a down 2023 season—he notched a meager 32 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns—he’s only a year removed from a breakout 63-catch, 732-yard campaign. He also found pay dirt seven times as a rookie in 2021 and could re-emerge as a regular scoring threat if he lands with the Giants.”

The reference to Freiermuth’s threat in red zone is a compelling reason why the Giants should make this trade happen. Some of No. 88’s best work near the goal-line helps illustrate his versatility.

A good example was Freiermuth’s first touchdown grab in the pros, when he snuck into the backfield against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Freiermuth would offer struggling quarterback Daniel Jones a big-bodied target between the 20s, where defenses are more likely to double top draft pick, wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Jones also needs a tight end who can get open between the numbers and make tough catches in traffic. Freiermuth did both when flexed into the slot for this long gain against the Detroit Lions, highlighted by ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

These are the type of plays the Giants wanted from Waller, but those plans were wrecked by a hamstring injury. Now, the Giants are left counting on Bellinger and this year’s fourth-round pick Johnson quickly making the grade.

Giants Need Help at Tight End

A lack of production and depth sums up why the Giants still need help at tight end. Johnson can be moved around formations, similar to Freierimuth, but the 23-year-old made only 77 catches during four years with the Nittany Lions.

Bellinger will likely take the lead over Johnson early in the season, but he’s had trouble staying healthy. Head, eye and rib injuries have cost Bellinger valuable playing time.

Given the uncertainty among their primary tight ends, it’s surprising the Giants don’t have stronger depth at the position. Yet, the decision to release Jack Stoll before the final cuts, along with a flip-flop over niche blocker Jakob Johnson and his roster status, have left the rotation looking thin.

A trade for Freiermuth would beef up the depth chart with a player who’s a solid blocker in his own right. He proved as much by collapsing the end of the Lions’ defensive line to create this rushing touchdown in preseason, per Steelers Depot.

The Giants should find out how willing the Steelers would be to deal Freiermuth.