Giants Cut Called ‘Obvious Candidate’ for Eagles After Release

The New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster cuts leaked out throughout the course of the day on August 27 (more on that below). One of the earlier announcements was veteran tight end Jack Stoll — whose release was reported on by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Most NYG fans probably won’t lose sleep over Stoll’s departure considering he just joined the organization this spring and didn’t factor much during the preseason, but an interesting theory popped up on social media following his departure.

Philadelphia Eagles insider John McMullen revealed that the Giants rival “will be moving on from [tight ends] E.J. Jenkins and Albert Okwuegbunam at the initial cut to 53 meaning TE will be in the mix from outside the organization.” He then called Jack Stoll “an obvious candidate” to return after his release from Big Blue.

The reunion does make plenty of sense. Entering the NFL as an undrafted prospect in 2021, Stoll made the Eagles roster and appeared in 50 games over the next three years. Then he signed with the Giants.

Having said that, despite a quick summer in blue, the veteran tight end could quickly turn into a rival once again. Stoll, 26, is known to be more of a blocking TE whose game relies on physicality and strength.

Giants Choose to Keep Chris Manhertz Over Jack Stoll

Only three tight ends made the 53-man roster after veteran Jakob Johnson was also sent packing — at least momentarily. They were projected starter Daniel Bellinger, rookie Theo Johnson and veteran blocking tight end Chris Manhertz.

Of the three, Manhertz was in direct competition with Stoll and Jakob Johnson for a job. At the moment, he appears to have won said training camp battle.

Manhertz is a powerful 6-foot-6 blocker that has been in the league since 2016. He’s spent most of his time with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, accumulating just 271 regular season receiving yards and 2 touchdowns throughout his long career.

Granted, catching passes won’t really be Manhertz’s job in 2024. With one of the worst offensive lines in football a year ago, the Giants will most likely ask Manhertz to extend off the OL as a sixth blocker whenever he’s on the field.

It’s not a flashy position, but it is a necessary one — especially when running the football.

Giants’ Initial Roster After 2024 Cutdown

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan first revealed the initial 53-man roster based on who was present at practice on August 27.

The Giants will roll with three quarterbacks for the time being, including fan favorite Tommy DeVito alongside Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.

Similarly, they will keep three running backs — starter Devin Singletary, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. and second-year draft pick Eric Gray.

Wide receiver was one of the harder to predict position battles all summer and the Giants didn’t disappoint with a last-minute curveball. Second-year UDFA Bryce Ford-Wheaton made the initial 53 as a core special teamer and wideout, along with returner Gunner Olszewski.

The team also kept their core four, as expected, with Malik Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton making the roster. Tight ends were discussed above.

On the offensive line, Big Blue chose to employ 10 blockers. They were Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan Jr., John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor, Aaron Stinnie, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Austin Schlottmann and rookie UDFA Jake Kubas.

From there, they’ll roster four defensive linemen (Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, D.J. Davidson, rookie UDFA Elijah Chatman and Jordon Riley) and five outside linebackers (Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham and Benton Whitley).

Inside linebacker has been a trouble area with injuries, so NYG kept all six of their bubble candidates. Meaning Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Dyontae Johnson, Carter Coughlin, Darius Muasau and Matthew Adams are all sticking around for now.

Finally, the initial secondary fields five cornerbacks (Deonte Banks, Nick McCloud, Dru Phillips, Cor’Dale Flott and Tre Hawkins), three safeties (Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin and Dane Belton) and converted nickel defensive back Isaiah Simmons.

With specialists Graham Gano, Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter rounding out the 53.