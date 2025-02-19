Vikings Latest Move ‘Significant’ for Giants, Sam Darnold

The New York Giants plans at quarterback could depend a lot on what the Minnesota Vikings do, especially if those plans involve Sam Darnold. So the Vikings latest move regarding cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is “significant” for both the Giants and Darnold.

That move is the Vikings and Murphy agreeing to “push back the void date on his contract. Originally, the deal voided 23 days prior to the start of the league year (either today or tomorrow). Now, it’s the day before the start of the league year, which means Murphy cannot be franchised (since that date is past the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag),” per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

He also noted how “Interestingly, they did NOT reach the same agreement with QB Sam Darnold, whose contract still voids 23 days before the start of the league year. If they don’t do a new deal with Darnold before the contract voids, then $5 million in remaining signing bonus proration would accelerate onto their 2025 salary cap as dead money for Sam Darnold.”

Graziano’s update drew a Giants-related comment from Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. He pointed out “This is significant. It means QB Sam Darnold can be franchise tagged but CB Byron Murphy Jr cannot be. Both should be on #Giants radar, Murphy particularly.”

The implications are obvious for the Giants and their pursuit of a new QB1. If they want Darnold, he could cost as much as two first-round draft picks if he’s tagged.

Perhaps more important, the Vikings neglecting to extend the void date in Darnold’s current deal may be a sign they are preparing to acquire a new signal-caller of their own. Perhaps one who might be on the Giants radar.

Sam Darnold, Giants Union Unlikely

Darnold is regularly linked as a good fit for the Giants, despite an unconvincing ending to an otherwise breakout season. As Tyler Dragon of USA Today Sports detailed, “Darnold enjoyed career-highs in every significant statistical quarterback category this season, including yards (4,319), touchdowns (35) and passer rating (102.5), but he regressed in Week 18 and during Minnesota’s wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He had a 55.5 passer rating in the regular-season finale and followed that performance up with an interception, a fumble and indecisive play in the postseason.”

There was a clear pattern to Darnold’s form. When he was good, he was awfully good. When he was bad, he would plumb new depths of ineptitude.

The Giants saw Darnold when he was good. When the 27-year-old threw for two touchdowns and posted a 79.2 completion percentage to inspire a 28-6 win in Week 1.

Darnold’s arm talent is widely endorsed, but he also benefitted from a superior supporting cast led by wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Giants don’t offer the same riches, although 2024 top rookie Malik Nabers and fellow draft class member, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., are viable weapons.

A 49-yard touchdown connection with Addison against the Atlanta Falcons back in December showcased Darnold’s effectiveness “targeting deep routes off play action,” per Next Gen Stats.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll makes play-action passing a core staple or his offense. Former starter Daniel Jones threw off play action a career-high 141 times on Daboll’s watch in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference.

Darnold could thrive in the sam blueprint, but there may be better fits available on the free-agent market.

Giants Have Options to Vikings Passer

A realistic alternative to Darnold is Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Russell Wilson. He amassed 694 yards on 79 play-action attempts in 11 starts last season.

The Giants remain a “sleeper” to sign the former Super Bowl winner, but they could also be in the mix for Matthew Stafford. He carries a high cost on the trading block, but the Los Angeles Rams starter has spent his career moving the pocket and throwing off play action.

Stafford has the pedigree, but a warning related to Aaron Rodgers is something the Giants can’t ignore. It may even be enough to tempt Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to revisit the idea of signing Darnold.

Even if they’re still not convinced, the Giants can find other free agency riches in Minnesota. Notably, Murphy, who’s a natural ball hawk in coverage and useful on the blitz.

Big Blue’s defense needs help on the back end after allowing 23 touchdowns and 49 completions of 20-plus yards through the air last season. The Giants also snatched a mere five interceptions.

Murphy would help a secondary in need, but the priority remains getting better at football’s most important position. That task just became harder after the Vikings latest move and what it means for Darnold.