Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Latest Move ‘Significant’ for Giants, Sam Darnold

  • 144 Views
  • 16 Shares
  • Updated
Sam Darnold
Getty
The Minnesota Vikings' latest move is "significant" for the New York Giants and Sam Darnold.

The New York Giants plans at quarterback could depend a lot on what the Minnesota Vikings do, especially if those plans involve Sam Darnold. So the Vikings latest move regarding cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is “significant” for both the Giants and Darnold.

That move is the Vikings and Murphy agreeing to “push back the void date on his contract. Originally, the deal voided 23 days prior to the start of the league year (either today or tomorrow). Now, it’s the day before the start of the league year, which means Murphy cannot be franchised (since that date is past the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag),” per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

He also noted how “Interestingly, they did NOT reach the same agreement with QB Sam Darnold, whose contract still voids 23 days before the start of the league year. If they don’t do a new deal with Darnold before the contract voids, then $5 million in remaining signing bonus proration would accelerate onto their 2025 salary cap as dead money for Sam Darnold.”

Graziano’s update drew a Giants-related comment from Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. He pointed out “This is significant. It means QB Sam Darnold can be franchise tagged but CB Byron Murphy Jr cannot be. Both should be on #Giants radar, Murphy particularly.”

The implications are obvious for the Giants and their pursuit of a new QB1. If they want Darnold, he could cost as much as two first-round draft picks if he’s tagged.

Perhaps more important, the Vikings neglecting to extend the void date in Darnold’s current deal may be a sign they are preparing to acquire a new signal-caller of their own. Perhaps one who might be on the Giants radar.

Sam Darnold, Giants Union Unlikely

Darnold is regularly linked as a good fit for the Giants, despite an unconvincing ending to an otherwise breakout season. As Tyler Dragon of USA Today Sports detailed, “Darnold enjoyed career-highs in every significant statistical quarterback category this season, including yards (4,319), touchdowns (35) and passer rating (102.5), but he regressed in Week 18 and during Minnesota’s wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He had a 55.5 passer rating in the regular-season finale and followed that performance up with an interception, a fumble and indecisive play in the postseason.”

There was a clear pattern to Darnold’s form. When he was good, he was awfully good. When he was bad, he would plumb new depths of ineptitude.

The Giants saw Darnold when he was good. When the 27-year-old threw for two touchdowns and posted a 79.2 completion percentage to inspire a 28-6 win in Week 1.

Darnold’s arm talent is widely endorsed, but he also benefitted from a superior supporting cast led by wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Giants don’t offer the same riches, although 2024 top rookie Malik Nabers and fellow draft class member, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., are viable weapons.

A 49-yard touchdown connection with Addison against the Atlanta Falcons back in December showcased Darnold’s effectiveness “targeting deep routes off play action,” per Next Gen Stats.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll makes play-action passing a core staple or his offense. Former starter Daniel Jones threw off play action a career-high 141 times on Daboll’s watch in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference.

Darnold could thrive in the sam blueprint, but there may be better fits available on the free-agent market.

Giants Have Options to Vikings Passer

A realistic alternative to Darnold is Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Russell Wilson. He amassed 694 yards on 79 play-action attempts in 11 starts last season.

The Giants remain a “sleeper” to sign the former Super Bowl winner, but they could also be in the mix for Matthew Stafford. He carries a high cost on the trading block, but the Los Angeles Rams starter has spent his career moving the pocket and throwing off play action.

Stafford has the pedigree, but a warning related to Aaron Rodgers is something the Giants can’t ignore. It may even be enough to tempt Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to revisit the idea of signing Darnold.

Even if they’re still not convinced, the Giants can find other free agency riches in Minnesota. Notably, Murphy, who’s a natural ball hawk in coverage and useful on the blitz.

Big Blue’s defense needs help on the back end after allowing 23 touchdowns and 49 completions of 20-plus yards through the air last season. The Giants also snatched a mere five interceptions.

Murphy would help a secondary in need, but the priority remains getting better at football’s most important position. That task just became harder after the Vikings latest move and what it means for Darnold.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Matthew Adams's headshot M. Adams
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Tim Boyle's headshot T. Boyle
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Chris Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Drew Lock's headshot D. Lock
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Azeez Ojulari's headshot A. Ojulari
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Gunner Olszewski's headshot G. Olszewski
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Elijah Riley's headshot E. Riley
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Isaiah Simmons's headshot I. Simmons
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Greg Stroman's headshot G. Stroman
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Armon Watts's headshot A. Watts
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Divaad Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Vikings Latest Move ‘Significant’ for Giants, Sam Darnold

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x