Vita Vea Trade Request May Have Given Giants Perfect Dexter Lawrence Replacement

The New York Giants lost some serious star power on their defensive line this offseason when they traded away Dexter Lawrence, arguably the most accomplished player on their roster.

It was a hard trade to pass up, though, as the Giants were able to add a top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft –and in turn, a new blue-chip right guard in Francis Mauigoa.

But New York’s interior defensive front certainly still suffered a blow in the wake of Lawrence’s departure, and while D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris are solid signings, they won’t provide the same force that the former first-round draft pick did.

Is there another player out there whom the Giants could acquire to bring some more star power to their ranks, particularly at nose tackle?

Vita Vea Could Be Ideal Giants Trade Target

The New York Giants could potentially look to Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea as a potential Lawrence replacement, considering the former Pro Bowl defender requested a trade on Monday evening.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report on the trade demand.

It seems Vea is seeking a new contract with the only team he’s played for throughout his entire eight-year career, as he enters the final year of the four-year, $71 million deal he signed in January 2022.

It’s not necessarily an unreasonable ask. Vea’s current yearly salary ranks 20th among defensive tackles in the NFL in the wake of Jalen Carter’s recent extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s certainly better than a good majority of those players.

In 2025, Vea earned a 77.0 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking him as the 12th-best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the league. That alone should earn him a payday.

Spotrac predicts the Buccaneers star to land a two-year, $55.5 million contract, taking his annual salary up to $27.8 million per year.

That AAV would make Vea the fifth-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, slotting him in between Lawrence and New England Patriots standout Milton Williams.

Is that something the Giants should be willing to sacrifice draft picks and cap space for?

Vita Vea’s Fit With the Giants

It remains unclear what the cost for the New York Giants would be to trade for Vea, but it likely wouldn’t be the blockbuster return they got for Lawrence.

Perhaps a Day 2 2027 draft pick would be enough to get a deal done, as not only is Vea coming off a relative down year compared to his lofty standards, but he is in need of a new contract.

Regardless of the cost, though, how would Vea slot into the Giants’ starting lineup?

Well, he would certainly be an immediate starter, filling the void left behind by Lawrence at the nose of New York’s defense.

While Reader and Harris can focus their efforts on stopping the run, Vea can use his pass rush repertoire to put pressure on interior offensive lines, creating more pass rushing opportunities for players like Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.

If the Giants could find a way to pull this trade off, they would certainly have one of the fiercest defensive fronts in all of football.