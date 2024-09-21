Giants Announce 2 Final Roster Moves Ahead of Week 3 vs. Browns

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has decided on his practice squad elevations for the Week 3 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

NYG team reporter Dan Salomone relayed the two final roster moves for the franchise on X, noting that linebacker Ty Summers and cornerback Art Green will be promoted for the third Big Blue outing of the 2024 campaign.

This will be the third standard elevation used on Summers, who has quickly become a core special teamer for the Giants since joining the organization. That means New York must sign the veteran linebacker to the active roster after Week 3, assuming they want him to suit up once again in Week 4.

After joining the NYG practice squad in late August, Summers has appeared in every game. Over the first two weeks, Pro Football Focus has credited him with a 68.9 special teams grade.

As for Green, September 22 will be the 24-year-old’s first taste of regular season NFL action so long as he’s activated on gameday — and practice squad elevations typically are.

The undrafted prospect out of Houston spent the entire 2023 campaign with the Denver Broncos but did not appear in a game. He was also with Denver during training camp and the preseason this summer.

According to Football Database, Green accumulated five total tackles and one pass defense over four preseason outings with the Broncos. He joined the Giants practice squad in late August.

Big Blue will be without cornerback Nick McCloud on Sunday, per NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton, so Green would supply some extra CB depth against the Browns.

Giants’ Practice Squad Elevations Confirm Week 3 Kicker Decision

Typically, these final roster moves fly a bit under the radar but after the Giants were heavily criticized for the way they handled their kicker situation last weekend, Week 3’s practice squad elevations gained some extra attention from media and fans.

“The Giants are elevating LB Ty Summers and CB Art Green vs. the Browns,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reiterated on social media. Adding: “This means recently acquired Greg Joseph will kick on Sunday with Jude McAtamney not being elevated. Joseph was signed off the [Detroit] Lions practice squad this week when Graham Gano went on IR.”

In case you missed it, Gano was dealing with a groin injury ahead of Week 2, but the Giants elected not to elevate McAtamney after speaking with the veteran kicker and feeling confident about his availability. Then, on the opening kickoff of the game, Gano pulled his hamstring — leaving NYG without a kicker.

Despite this being a new injury, reporters questioned whether or not the groin issue may have caused the hamstring injury after the defeat. To which Daboll responded: “I’m not a doctor.”

“Anybody can get injured,” the Giants head coach went on. “Again, he was chasing a kickoff return, he pulled his hamstring. I’m not making excuses.”

In Week 3, it’ll be a healthy Joseph kicking for the G-Men in his Giants debut.

No NFL Fines to Report for Giants vs. Commanders

On Saturdays during the regular season, the NFL typically announces any and all fines from the previous week.

Veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was hit with a Week 1 fine last Saturday on September 14, for example.

This time around, there were no Giants- or Washington Commanders-related fines to report, per Stapleton. A sign of a relatively clean game for the modern-day NFL.