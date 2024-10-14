Jets Cut Veteran Hours Before Bills Game

The New York Jets made a flurry of roster moves ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Gang Green announced on social media that they had “released” veteran defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.

That open roster spot was handed to veteran defender Leki Fotu, who is set to make his Jets debut in 2024 after missing the season’s first five games.

The Jets also elevated veteran tight end Anthony Firkser and veteran defensive back Jalen Mills from the practice squad.

Some Big News on the Bills Inactive List

The Bills will be without veteran running back James Cook for the Monday Night Football game against the Jets.

Cook leads Buffalo in rushing with 309 yards, has averaged 4.4 yards per carry, and has five total touchdowns on the year.

With the talented back out of commission, the Bills will turn to former Jets running back Ty Johnson. Revenge game?

Johnson was with the team from 2020 through 2022. During that period, he toted the rock 145 times for 652 rushing yards. He also contributed 62 receptions for 559 receiving yards. All in all, he scored 7 of his 10 career total touchdowns as a member of the green and white.

The other big loss for the Bills is the absence of star defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

It’s not all bad news for the Bills, wide receiver Khalil Shakir is active for this contest. He is the leader for Buffalo in receptions (18), yards (230), and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (two).

The Jets Receive Good News and Bad News on Final Injury Report

There will be no Michael Carter II for the green and white in Week 6. This isn’t surprising news as the prognosis looked grim earlier in the week. However, it’s a big loss for the secondary.

Carter has been dealing with an ankle, a hamstring, and most recently a back issue.

Isaiah Oliver has been playing in his place and has done a wonderful job. During his NFL career he has played corner, safety, nickel, and even some pass rusher. The Jets have really appreciated his versatility on the defensive side of the ball.

The good news is the Jets get their team captain and leader, C.J. Mosley back on the defensive side of the ball. He has been missing in action since the Week 2 contest versus the Tennessee Titans.

Despite Mosley returning to the lineup, the Jets will continue incorporating youngster Jamien Sherwood. The team liked how he responded to the extra playing time and want him to continue to develop.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich also said they have plenty of three-linebacker sets in the defensive playbook. That should create plenty of opportunities to get them all on the football field.

This game between the Jets and the Bills is massive. With a win, New York would surge into first place in the AFC East with a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.

ESPN’s Joe Buck told Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot that he sees this division as a two-horse race between the Jets and the Bills.