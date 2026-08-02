Jets Sign Ex-Jags WR, Part Ways With Injured Pass Catcher

The New York Jets are swapping out wide receivers once again.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed wide receiver Cam Camper. In a corresponding roster move, they waived WR Gee Scott Jr with an injury designation.

The NFL is a cold business. Earlier in the week, head coach Aaron Glenn mentioned that Scott and Jalen Walthall got hurt during practice. A few days later, both receivers got handed their pink slips with injury designations.

Either they were hurt too seriously for the Jets to choose to move on, or they were going to be out for long enough that the team would rather replace them with someone else who is healthy.

“Scott (6-3, 238), who signed with [the] Jets on June 4, spent time on both the New England Patriots’ and Washington Commanders’ practice squads last year and was released from the Commanders in January. In five seasons with the Buckeyes from 2020-24, Scott, played TE, appearing in 48 games and had 47 career receptions for 393 yards and 4 TDs. An undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, Scott (6-3, 243) initially signed with the Patriots on May 9, 2025,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen wrote in a press release.

Gang Green Adds an Interesting Name to the Room

Camper, 24, will turn 25 before the start of the 2026 season. He entered the league in 2025 as an undrafted free agent.

After going undrafted, Camper quickly found a home with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was with them all the way until the final roster cuts when he was handed his walking papers.

“Camper (6-3, 198), who was born in Willingboro, NJ, was a college teammate of Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper at Indiana in 2022-23. Camper most recently played for former Jets TE Anthony Becht’s Orlando Storm in the UFL, hauling in 25 receptions (17 resulted in first downs) for 366 yards and 3 TDs. In three collegiate seasons with IU and Boise State (2024), Camper had 121 receptions, 1,757 yards receiving (14.5 per) and 17 TDs. Camper, who started his college trek at Trinity Valley Community College, signed as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville in 2025 and was released last August,” Allwn wrote.

Additional Insider Information

Camper got dumped by the Jaguars, and his next and most recent opportunity came in the United Football League.

After this signing was made, I spoke with UFL Insider James Larsen of the UFL Newsroom.

He described Camper to me as a player who is “tall, athletic, and has a knack for finding the sweet spot in the zone, especially on third down.”

Interestingly, Larsen said 17 of Camper’s 25 receptions this year went for first downs.

Before signing with the Jets, Camper had an NFL workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Larsen told me.

“This is a great UFL to NFL story. He has a lot of juice left in him,” Larsen told me.

It will be a difficult path to a spot on the 53-man roster, but perhaps he can make enough noise over the coming weeks to earn a practice squad spot. The fun part about all of this is who knows what’s going to happen. Surprise players steal jobs from other players in camp every year; perhaps Camper is next.