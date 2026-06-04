Jets Sign Former Patriots TE Who Is Switching Positions

The New York Jets are trying out an experiment.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY revealed on social media that the Jets are signing wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. Hughes explained that Scott was a tight end in college, but he is making the transition to wide receiver.

“Scott lost some weight and is trying to make a run at wideout. He worked out for the team last week,” Hughes posted.

“[A] former teammate of Garrett Wilson’s at Ohio State. [The] move to WR is interesting. He measured in at 6-foot-2 [and weighed] 238 pounds and ran a 4.62 40 at his Pro Day. [A] very weird athletic profile for a WR, and RAS actually lists him as a FB. Evidently, he has slimmed down for the position change,” The Jet Press posted on social media.

Former teammate of Garrett Wilson’s at Ohio State. Move to WR is interesting. He measured in at 6 foot 2, 238 pounds and ran a 4.62 40 at his pro day. Very weird athletic profile for a WR, and RAS actually lists him as a FB. Evidently he’s slimmed down for the position change. https://t.co/cWtihgeW4l — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) June 4, 2026

A Deep Dive Into Scott

Scott, 25, will turn 26 during the 2026 season.

He spent all five of his college football seasons at Ohio State. According to Sports Reference College Football, it appears Scott started his career with the Buckeyes as a wide receiver before transitioning to the tight end position.

Now he is making the shift back to wide receiver.

In the wise words of Michael Scott from “The Office”: “Snip, snap! Snip, snap! Snip, snap!”

During his collegiate run, he appeared in 51 games. With those opportunities, Scott collected 47 receptions for 393 receiving yards, and he scored four touchdowns.

The last year in college, Scott delivered a career season, finishing with 27 catches for 253 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns. Ohio State won the National Championship that season in 2024.

Scott went undrafted in 2025. He initially joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. Scott spent six months with the team from the offseason until the middle of October, when he was on the practice squad.

He finished the season with the Washington Commanders on their practice squad in December.

Curious Choice of Words

“Needing help at receiver, the Jets are signing WR Gee Scott,” Hughes posted.

The Jets needed help at wide receiver? That is news to me.

You can never be complacent with your roster; every team should be looking to improve. However, the Jets seem pretty well stocked at the position:

Four of these six names are locks to make the 53-man roster later this offseason. Smith is on notice as a second-year player who struggled as a rookie. Patrick is a veteran presence who has a clear path to that final WR spot.

Where would another wide receiver fit? How many WRs are the Jets going to keep on the roster?

At this stage of the offseason, some of those questions are less important. You have 91-players on the roster, you can afford to take a few gambles.

On Wednesday, June 3, the Jets waived wide receiver Da’Quan Felton just two days after signing him. Clearly, the team is turning over every stone on the roster to bring the best possible guys in here.