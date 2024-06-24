$33 Million Jets Starter Gives Brutally Honest Take on Contract

We might be seeing the beginning of the end.

New York Jets cornerback DJ Reed was asked about entering the final year of his $33 million contract during mandatory minicamp.

“It has been chill vibes. I signed a three-year deal, so I expect to play three years here and go into free agency [in 2025],” Reed revealed to the media on June 12. “I do love New York, I love playing here, love the coaches, love the organization, Woody [Johnson] took care of me last time, and I love my teammates.”

Sounds Like the Jets Are Going to Let Things Play Out

Reed’s words to the media confirm what Rich Cimini of ESPN reported on “The Flight Deck” podcast.

“[Contract] negotiations for both [DJ Reed and Michael Carter II] right now are nonexistent,” Cimini explained.

While it hasn’t happened yet, it doesn’t sound like it’s coming later this offseason either.

Cimini also revealed that he believes Jets’ Owner Woody Johnson is “done shelling out the big bucks” and doesn’t expect him to spend money on any other big contracts before the season.

Reed simply said that the ball is in, “the Jets’ court” if they want to get something done with him ahead of training camp.

Despite entering a contract year, Reed decided against skipping voluntary OTAs or the two-day mandatory minicamp.

“Well Connor [Hughes], every situation is different,” Reed explained when asked about showing up. “For me personally, financially I’m doing well, my family is doing well, and I love football so I chose to be here. That is my decision. Everybody has different decisions and different ways they want to move about. [There are] some guys that feel like they should be making X amount of money despite they contract they signed. That is justifiable so every situation is different.”

Jets Urged to Extend ‘Essential’ Piece to the Puzzle

Reed, 27, is scheduled to enter free agency next offseason as one of the top names available.

However, if Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report had his druthers, Reed would never reach the open market. He wrote a column on Sunday, June 23 explaining that Reed “is essential for the upcoming season and beyond.”

“While the New York Jets deal with a potential holdout of Haason Reddick this offseason, attention should turn to extending corner DJ Reed,” Fowler said. “The Jets currently don’t have a ton of wiggle room with the cap ($6.2 million in available money ranks 30th in the NFL), but are slated to have upwards of $60M to work with in 2025.2024 remains a crucial campaign for both the immediate and long term future for the Jets, and locking up Reed for the long haul would be good process by GM Joe Douglas.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic is dumbfounded that the Jets are “in no rush” to extend Reed this offseason.

Reed has proven to be one of the best free agent signings in Jets franchise history. Initially, the $33 million contract he was given appeared to be an overpay based on past production. However, it has quickly turned into an incredible steal.

According to Over The Cap, Reed is the No. 13 highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with an $11 million annual salary.

In his two seasons in New York, Reed has recorded two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 21 pass deflections, and has started in 32 out of 34 possible games.