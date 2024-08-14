Jets 23-Year-Old Is ‘Safe Bet’ to Steal Roster Spot: Insider

The New York Jets might have found another hidden gem this offseason.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said “It feels like a safe bet” that undrafted free agent defender Eric Watts “will eventually land on the 53-man roster.”

“Thank the Lord he didn’t get drafted,” Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton told Rosenblatt. “For us to get a guy like him, his physical tools, he’s a great human being, hard worker, very intelligent young man … You can see over the last couple of weeks, the light is starting to come on. And then you see him flashing his speed coming off the edge or his speed going down the field chasing. He has the traits and the abilities we find important up front and I’m excited to see him continue to build on what he’s doing.”

Watts Continues to Impress, Jets History of UDFAs Continues

It shouldn’t be surprising that the Jets value Watts highly.

The green and white put their money where their mouth is following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft. Watts went undrafted and thus got to pick where he played his football in the NFL.

The Jets won the bidding war with a deal that included $245,000 in total guaranteed money, per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson. Rosenblatt confirmed that was the “largest signing bonus” of the Jets’ UDFA class.

You only dole out that kind of moolah if you really want a player and if you think that player can make your roster.

Watts is listed at 6-foot-5 and tips the scales at 277 pounds, according to the Jets’ official roster sheet.

If Watts makes the roster as Rosenblatt suggests he will, that will continue an impressive run for this Jets coaching staff.

Players like Tony Adams, Bryce Huff, Jason Brownlee, and Xavier Gipson, all started from humble roots and ended up cracking the 53-man roster. The Jets’ coaching staff deserves props for developing the talent and the Jets scouting staff deserves props for identifying the talent.

Huff this offseason signed the largest deal for a non-quarterback undrafted free agent in NFL history. It was a three-year deal for $51.1 million and included $34 million in total guarantees.

Watts Has the Opportunity of a Lifetime

Right now Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick is MIA. He hasn’t been at the team facilities since his introductory press conference in April. Most recently he demanded a trade from the team and there’s no end in sight with his contract issues.

Watts has a chance to not only make the team, but he could make a massive impact on the field.

New York relies on a heavy rotation with its defensive line. Reddick was expected to receive a large chunk of the pie as it pertains to playing time. If he isn’t ready to roll, the Jets could attempt to replace him with multiple bodies instead of just one.

That is great news for all of the other guys on the defensive line like Watts, Micheal Clemons, and Will McDonald.

Eventually, Reddick has to show up because the Jets hold his rights, but until then other guys will have extra opportunities.