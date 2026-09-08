Garrett Wilson Reacts to Controversial Jets Team Captain Story

Last year, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was voted a team captain. This year, no dice.

On Tuesday, September 8, he was asked if he was “upset” that he wasn’t voted a team captain this year.

Wilson responded, “Uhm…” and then waited two seconds before continuing, “I don’t know if upset is the word. It’s more of like, man, we’ve got a collection of guys that all warrant that label. Yeah, it’s one of those things where Geno [Smith] and Tipp [Joe Tippmann], yeah, like it goes without saying for the guys that are in here the value they bring to this team and what they mean to this team as far as getting us ready to play and getting us ready to practice on a day-to-day basis.”

“I’m happy to have those guys leading the charge, and I’m always going to be there to play my role to the best of my ability, whatever that is. I would say that,” Wilson explained.

Social Media Discourse

On Thursday, September 3, the Jets announced six season-long captains:

Three players who were named team captains last year are still on the team and didn’t receive that honor in 2026:

When it was revealed that Wilson wasn’t a captain, that caused some unrest on social media.

“How the hell is Garrett Wilson not named a captain??” Longtime radio personality Brandon Tierney posted.

“How tf is he NOT a captain? I feel like he the only person on that team that you would surely be guaranteed to be a captain,” a fan responded.

“How is Garrett Wilson not a captain after being voted one last year?” ESPN New York’s Jake Asman asked.

How is Garrett Wilson not a captain after being voted one last year? https://t.co/PkQ6qeGj3X— Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) September 3, 2026

“Garret Wilson not being selected as a captain is simply atrocious! No other way to describe it. I don’t recognize Tippman or Williams as captains over MY CAPTAIN, Garrett Wilson! What an embarrassment! Way to give ammo to all the haters to insinuate the locker room Doesn’t trust their best offensive player!” Jets podcast NY Jets Situation Report emphatically stated.

Garret Wilson not being selected as a captain is simply atrocious! No other way to describe it. I don’t recognize Tippman or Williams as captains over MY CAPTAIN, Garrett Wilson! What an embarrassment! Way to give ammo to all the haters to insinuate the locker room Doesn’t trust… https://t.co/c2aGP8kWm9— NY Jets Situation Report (@NYJets_SitRep) September 4, 2026

Wilson Talks Week 1

Putting letters aside on jerseys aside, the Jets have some regular-season action rapidly approaching.

In Week 1, the Jets will travel to Tennessee to play the Titans. The game will be filled with revenge angles, with players on both sides having played for the other team.

The most prominent of which will be Robert Saleh facing off against the team that fired him.

On Tuesday, September 8, Wilson was asked about facing his former coach.

“I’m sure he has some wrinkles in there [his defense] since he’s been here. One that I’ve seen, and man, they always really sound in what they do. I know the way he teaches it; he’s thorough, he’s a thorough man, and I’m excited for the challenge. I’m excited to see him, I’m excited to play against his team, all of that, so it’ll be cool,” Wilson said.