New Jets Veteran Takes Pay Cut After Trade

The New York Jets are getting a deal.

On cutdown day, the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a trade for veteran offensive lineman Jordan Meredith.

Meredith, 28, stayed with the Raiders this offseason on a one-year, $3.52 million restricted free agent contract. However, following his trade to the Jets, Meredith and the team agreed to a revised deal, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap.

“Following a trade to the Jets, Jordan Meredith signed a new revised one year contract that dropped his salary from a non guaranteed $3.52 million to a one year, $2 million contract with $1.9 million guaranteed including a $650,000 signing bonus,” Fitzgerald wrote.

A Deal That Works out for Both Sides

Meredith’s original deal was non-guaranteed. This new deal takes away the ceiling of that original deal, but provides financial security with $1.9 million of that guaranteed.

The Jets were desperately searching for interior offensive line depth this offseason. By striking this trade, the Jets guaranteed that they would have the guy they want. If Meredith had been released, he could have signed with whoever he wanted as a vested veteran.

Meredith checks off two important boxes for the Jets.

He brings experience. The former Western Kentucky product has appeared in 45 games and has made 20 starts.

He brings versatility. He has logged 492 snaps at left guard, 539 at center, and 352 snaps at right guard during his NFL career to date, per Pro Football Focus.

Jets Announce Team Captains for 2026 Season

“The Jets have announced six players as season-long captains for the 2026 regular season. The leadership group selected by teammates is represented by QB Geno Smith and RG Joe Tippmann on offense; LB Demario Davis, S Minkah Fitzpatrick and DT Harrison Phillips on defense; and WR-KR Isaiah Williams on special teams,” Eric Allen and Amanda Vogt stated in a press release.

“Garrett Wilson, Jamien Sherwood and Marcelino McCray-Ball were all captains last year but are not this year. Three others from last year are no longer on the team – Justin Fields, Quinnen Williams, and Alijah Vera-Tucker,” Brian Costello of the New York Post shared on X.

Smith is the starting quarterback, and he’s a 35-year old NFL player who has plenty of battle scars. Tippmann is a great draft-and-develop story. A former second-round pick who became a reliable cog on the offensive line and got handsomely rewarded this offseason with a new $62 million contract extension.

Davis, Fitzpatrick, and Phillips were obvious choices. Longtime NFL veterans with years of proven success on and off the football field.

Finally, Williams’ magical NFL journey continues to add impressive accolades. He didn’t start the 2025 season with the Jets. He was added after Week 1. Williams struggled so mightily that he was cut in the middle of the season. He was eventually brought back, and Williams became the team MVP. A true rags-to-riches story. Now he is one of only six team captains on the roster. A Hollywood script.