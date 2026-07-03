Jets QB Geno Smith Works out With Future Hall of Famer

Geno Smith continues to make waves with his workout regimen ahead of training camp.

This time around, he was spotted working out with former New York Jets running back Frank Gore.

Smith posted a 12-second workout video on his Instagram story, tagging Gore, who was seen in the video clip.

Who Could Possibly Forget Gore’s Tenure With the Jets?

Gore, 43, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020.

The former Miami product was originally selected as the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

He played 16 seasons in the National Football League. 10 of those years were spent with the San Francisco 49ers. The final four seasons of his career were spent with four different teams:

Gore’s final season in the pros was with the Jets in 2020. He appeared in 15 games and made 14 starts. With those opportunities, he toted the rock 187 times for 653 rushing yards, and he scored two rushing touchdowns.

The 37-year-old averaged only 3.5 yards per attempt during that final campaign with the Jets.

Gang Green started that season 0-13. They seemed destined for the No. 1 overall pick, which would have delivered them highly touted passer Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson.

Instead, the Jets randomly won back-to-back games in Weeks 15 and 16. The Jets finished 2-14 and just missed out on Lawrence. Instead, they ended up with the No. 2 overall pick, which they used on BYU’s Zach Wilson.

The rest is history.

Speaking of history, Gore will inevitably join the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a finalist in his first year of eligibility in 2026.

Gore is a former second-team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and he has the third most rushing yards in NFL history (16,000).

Other Notes From Smith’s Workout

Seeing Gore working out with Smith was a random surprise. Earlier this week, Smith got some work in with former Jets teammate Robby Chosen Anderson.

However, the most notable for Jets fans is Smith’s consistent work with current teammate Mason Taylor. Throughout the offseason, Smith has posted some of his workouts in the gym and on the football field on social media.

The player who has seemingly spent the most time with Smith this offseason is Taylor.

The Jets don’t report to training camp until the end of July. That hasn’t stopped Smith and Taylor from getting some extra work in during the break.

These are critical reps. This is chemistry that is getting built between Taylor and Smith. The former LSU product showed promise last season, but didn’t get to fully show what he was capable of.

That was partly on him because of an array of injuries, but you could also make a strong argument that he was tanked by the terrible quarterback play.

It’s unclear how high the ceiling is with Smith at quarterback, but the floor should be a lot higher at that position.

For the first time in a long time, the Jets have multiple mouths to feed on offense. Taylor building that trust with Smith in the dead of July is going to pay dividends when training camp, the preseason, and the regular season roll around over the coming months.