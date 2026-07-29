Jets QB Geno Smith Gets Brutally Honest About Offseason Regret

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has spoken for the first time since his flurry of off-field incidents.

“I want to start by saying I really feel like coming out of OTAs, I felt like we built some positive momentum, and I’m really happy with where this team is right now. I really hate the fact that something I was a part of could have been a distraction for this team, my teammates, this organization, because a lot of hard work has been put in and a lot of guys have put a lot of work in for us to be in a good spot as a team,” Smith told the media.

“I’m happy that I’m able to put this behind me; I’m looking forward to moving forward and continuing to build day-by-day with my guys. I really appreciate being a part of this team, a part of this organization again, and I look forward to building every single day in training camp, getting better as a team, getting better as a player, and continuing the positive momentum,” Smith added.

Over the last four months, Smith was pulled over twice for minor traffic violations, and he also dealt with assault allegations.

No one was arrested or charged with any crimes following an investigation.

Smith Shares Details on What Transpired Behind the Scenes

The former West Virginia product revealed that he had “conversations” with head coach Aaron Glenn, general manager Darren Mougey, and with the veterans on the team to address what transpired.

“We have a tight brotherhood in this locker room,” Jets linebacker Demario Davis said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Nobody is operating in a silo on this team, and we need that. People need space where they can have people they know and trust that will protect them the right way.”

The Jets have a form of a leadership council on the team, which provides an open forum for players to air their grievances or to discuss issues. Davis, unsurprisingly, is one of the key straws that stirs that drink.

Time to Shift the Focus to the Football Field

This likely wasn’t how Smith drew up his offseason going. He was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but now all of that is behind him.

Smith answered for it in his opening statement. The media members asked the questions that you’re supposed to ask about it.

As we head into Wednesday, July 29, the focus shifts to the on-field product. The rookies reported to camp over the weekend, the veterans reported on Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday is the first training camp practice.

Smith and this Jets offense have less than 50 days to get on the same page. A full training camp slate, three preseason games, and plenty of practice opportunities.

There are plenty of new pieces being integrated, a new coaching staff on offense, and another new starting quarterback. If Smith can be competent, the Jets have a chance. If he is the player we saw last season, he could deliver another No. 1 overall pick to a bottom-dwelling franchise.