New Jets Trade Piece Is ‘Giving up’ $250,000 Bonus: Insider

New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick has skipped the entire spring.

That decision will prove costly. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Reddick gave up “$250,000 in workout bonuses by not showing up for Jets OTAs.”

Head Coach Robert Saleh Speaks out About the Reddick Situation

Reddick hasn’t been at any of the OTA practices head coach Robert Saleh confirmed during his media availability on Tuesday, June 4.

Saleh said he doesn’t know why Reddick hasn’t been present nor has he had any communication with him.

Reddick has one year left on his contract through 2024 for $14.5 million. Saleh was asked whether this situation is contract-related and he responded that is probably a question for general manager Joe Douglas.

After continuing to be peppered by Reddick questions from the media, Saleh said, “If it makes people feel better, we know where he is at, we know what he’s doing, & we know he is working his tail off to get where he needs to get to have a productive ’24 season.”

Next week the workouts go from voluntary to mandatory. Saleh said he expects Reddick to attend. If Reddick doesn’t, he will be subject to fines from the team.

The Jets host a three-day mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.

Insider Reveals What’s Going on With Reddick-Jets

Saleh might not be able to comment on whether this is a financially motivated decision for Reddick, but an insider can.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Reddick is skipping practice because “of an apparent desire for a new contract.”

Cimini said the Jets traded for Reddick in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, “knowing his contract could become an issue.”

What will be interesting is how far Reddick is willing to go. He gave up a quarter of a million dollars in a workout bonus but the heat will be turned up next week.

If the veteran pass rusher skips the mandatory portion of the offseason he might be donating another solid chunk of his finances back to the Jets.

“This sets up a potential dilemma for the Jets. Typically, Douglas doesn’t hand out multiyear deals to players beyond their second contract. This offseason, the Jets signed left tackle Tyron Smith, 33, and wide receiver Mike Williams, 30, both of whom received one-year deals,” Cimini explained.

The Jets can play hard ball considering Reddick’s deal doesn’t include guarantees. However, he could push New York back.

The green and white don’t have the depth on the defensive line they had earlier in the offseason. Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers are both gone. The Jets did that because they felt comfortable acquiring Reddick.

However, if Reddick holds out, the Jets would be left with dangerously thin depth on the defensive line. That is the straw that stirs the drink not only for the defense but the team as a whole.

New York has Super Bowl aspirations and a laundry list of guys they are going to have to pay sooner rather than later. That includes a long list of veterans and the historic 2022 NFL draft class that becomes extension-eligible next offseason.