‘Promising’ Jets 25-Year-Old in Danger of Being Dumped: Analyst

New York Jets wide receiver Jason Brownlee is going to have to enter training camp as if his job is on the line because it just might be.

At least, that’s the opinion of Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report. He was recently tasked with naming three players on the Jets who need “impressive camps” to avoid getting cut.

“Jason Brownlee turned in some promising moments during the chaotic 2023 season in which the Jets could not find a reliable backup quarterback. Brownlee only had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, so it’s not like he blew anyone away with consistency. However, his speed and skill set are intriguing to keep around as a project for the future behind Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Xavier Gipson, and Malachi Corley,” Tansey said.

The $44 Million Man Versus the Young Prospect With Upside

Ultimately one of the final roster spots for the Jets could come down to Allen Lazard versus Brownlee.

“The problem for Brownlee is that he will be in direct competition with Allen Lazard, whose connection with [Aaron] Rodgers from Green Bay may be enough to keep him on the roster,” Tansey explained.

Lazard is in the midst of a $44 million four-year deal he inked with the Jets last offseason. He performed so poorly and rubbed so many people the wrong way inside the building that the team has strongly considered hitting the eject button on him this offseason despite the potential financial implications of that decision.

One of the reasons the Jets haven’t made that decision yet is because of his pre-existing relationship with A-Rod. New York brought Lazard in because that provided a familiar face for Rodgers from the Packers days.

Lazard stunk last year, but who wouldn’t have when forced to play with the horrendous quarterback play the Jets trotted out on a week-to-week basis?

Will the return of Rodgers to the lineup bring back the Lazard from the Green Bay days? That’s a mystery.

New York is willing to see if that’s possible in training camp, but if he doesn’t step up to the plate that could open the door for Brownlee.

Brownlee’s Secret Advantage Over Lazard for a Jets Roster Spot

Tansey said Brownlee “could try to make a name for himself in the return game” to increase his attractiveness to the team.

However on his NFL scouting combine profile ahead of the draft, his potential prowess in the return game wasn’t mentioned a single time. Nor has he been mentioned as a possible option in the return game by any member of the Jets coaching staff.

Brownlee might not be able to provide anything in the return game, but he can still contribute on special teams. This past season he appeared in 6% of the special teams snaps for the Jets in 2023. You might say to yourself that doesn’t sound like many reps at all and you’d be right.

However, it is more than what Lazard provided last season. According to Pro Football Reference, Lazard appeared in 0% of the special teams snaps.

That is relevant because Lazard and Brownlee are likely fighting for the final spot on the wide receiver depth chart. A player that low in the pecking order must be able to provide some value in other areas outside of the offense.

If Lazard can’t get on the field offensively and he can’t get on the field on special teams, then he likely wouldn’t be an active player on gameday. Would the Jets carry that dead weight through the season as an emergency depth option? Or would they rather rip the Band-Aid off and just take a chance on a youngster with upside?