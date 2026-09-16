Jets Kick Tires on Former Pro Bowl WR, Super Bowl Champ

The New York Jets continue to evaluate their options.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo shared on X that the Jets worked out veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Tuesday, September 15.

The former USC product entered the league as the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. Across his nine years in the NFL, Smith-Schuster has appeared in 121 games and has made 92 starts. With those opportunities, Smith-Schuster has been targeted 690 times, catching 481 passes for 5,624 receiving yards and 33 receiving touchdowns. He has also carried the ball four times for 22 rushing yards and an additional score on the ground.

Smith-Schuster has played for four NFL teams, including two separate stints with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was named a Pro Bowler in his second professional season in 2018 while a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl ring during his time with the Chiefs.

The Jets Aren’t Rushing to Sign Him

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets had four players in for a tryout this week. They ended up signing three of the four players: wide receiver Sterling Shepard, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, and safety John Saunders Jr.

The only player they didn’t sign was Smith-Schuster.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Smith-Schuster and the Jets aren’t meant to be. Oftentimes, NFL teams will work out players to add them to their emergency list if an injury takes place.

A former NFL general manager told me that he used to keep a notebook in his desk that had a list of players at several positions that, if something were to happen, he’d pursue those free agents to fill a void on the roster.

When you work out a player, it doesn’t cost you anything, and it’s a way to check on the condition of that player. Is he in physical shape? Could he come in a pinch if we needed him?

Right now, the Jets opted for different players, but Smith-Schuster could be someone to watch in the future.

A First Look at the New Pass Catchers

Dennis Waszak Jr of the Associated Press posted a clip on X that showed the Jets’ two newest wide receiver additions getting some work in during practice.

Shepard is wearing No. 87 on the Jets, and Johnson is wearing No. 83. Both players are starting their journeys with the Jets on the practice squad.

However, with the rash of injuries in the wide receiver room, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one, if not both, of these players making their active roster debuts in Week 2.

Cooper initially chose jersey No. 83, but right before the start of the season changed it to No. 11.

Some notable players in franchise history have worn the No. 83:

Jerome Barkum

Tyler Conklin

Santana Moss

George Sauer

Chansi Stuckey

Jo-Jo Townsell

Danny Woodhead

Some notable players in team history have worn the No. 87: