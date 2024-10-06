Chiefs Eyeing Jets Trade Amid Injury Issues: Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping an eye on the New York Jets to strike a trade.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said if the green and white land Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams, the Chiefs “could reach out” to inquire “whether New York would have any interest in moving one of its other wide receivers, according to league sources.”

Jets Have What the Chiefs Desire at the WR Position

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport also said that the Chiefs “may eventually turn to the trade market for a WR.”

If Kansas City dips its toes into those waters, Rapoport said the focus of the team will be landing “players without massive base salaries.”

Several Jets wide receivers fit that description.

Xavier Gipson ($915,000), Malachi Corley ($795,000), and Mike Williams ($1.25 million) all have reasonable base salaries for the 2024 season, per Spotrac.

On social media, Schefter openly discussed the Jets’ “assets” they have available for a potential Adams trade.

He mentioned their extra draft choices in the 2025 NFL draft in the third and sixth rounds respectively. Schefter name-dropped Williams as a possibility because of his ties to Raiders general manager Tom Telesco who “drafted and then extended [Williams] during his time as the Chargers GM.”

In the event they pursue a trade for Davante Adams, the Jets assets include:

🏈Two 2025 third-round picks.

🏈Two 2025 sixth-round picks.

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones said Williams is “the most likely candidate to be traded” if the team lands Adams.

A Jets Player to Keep an Eye out for on the Trade Market

The Jets made rookie wideout Malachi Corley a healthy scratch for its Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

That is something Rapoport pointed out on social media.

Shortly after the news went public that Corley wasn’t playing in London, he took to social media to share a message.

“Rock. The best thing about rock bottom is the rock part. You discover the solid bit of you. The bit that can’t be broken down further. The thing that you might sentimentally call a soul. At our lowest we find the solid ground of our foundation. And we can build ourselves anew,” Corley shared on his Instagram story via Harrison Glaser.

Through the first five games of the 2024 season, Corley has only appeared in two offensive snaps for the Jets. He also hasn’t been a factor on special teams registering just a single snap this year.

If he hasn’t gotten on the field yet, the Adams rumors certainly aren’t sparking any optimism for a second-half turnaround. That would only bury him further on the depth chart if he is still even on the roster in a few weeks.

The Jets were incredibly high on Corley during the pre-draft process, but that hasn’t bore any fruit so far during his rookie campaign.

Since being drafted, the Jets coaching staff have publicly mentioned how raw Corley is as a route runner. That is something that has held him back from getting more opportunities.

Corley is a name to watch in a direct deal with the Raiders for Adams or possibly even in a follow-up deal with another team.

Something obviously hasn’t clicked between the player and the organization.