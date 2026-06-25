Rare 3-Team Trade Pitch Delivers Jets Ex-Rival QB

The New York Jets could get creative to add some quarterback help this offseason.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pitched a three-team trade idea that “would turn [the] NFL upside down.”

New York Jets receive: quarterback Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers receive: wide receiver DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh Steelers receive: wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and a 2027 third-round pick (via the Jets)

“Early in the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers indicated that they would prefer to hang onto backup quarterback Mac Jones. According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, however, the Niners could be open to trading Jones if rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke shows enough promise this summer,” Knox wrote.

“The New York Jets, who are in a perpetual search for QB stability, should be very interested in taking a flier on Jones. They have three first-round selections in the 2027 draft, but those don’t necessarily need to be spent on a quarterback. If a veteran like Jones could be New York’s answer, those picks could be used to flesh out the roster instead,” Knox added.

“However, the Jets don’t have much to offer that would benefit the 49ers right away. San Francisco is hoping to win before players like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Trent Williams hit the dreaded age-related cliff. Draft compensation alone might not get Jones out of San Francisco,” Knox explained.

It Wouldn’t Hurt to Add Some Premium Insurance

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the Geno Smith legal situation. Beyond Smith, the Jets don’t have a viable starting quarterback option on the roster.

A third-round pick is a premium price to pay, but there is pressure on the Jets to win now. One thing Jones has proven to be is a winner.

Jones, 27, will turn 28 before the start of the 2026 season. The former Alabama product entered the league as the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has appeared in 63 games and has made 57 starts during his career.

Last season, he started eight games for the 49ers. Jones finished with a 5-3 record as a starting quarterback.

Are You Willing to Risk It to Get the Biscuit?

If the Jets acquired Jones, the next pressing question is what to do with his contract.

Jones has one year left on his contract through the 2026 season. He is due a $1.4 million base salary.

That is an insane deal for a backup, let alone a potential starter. Would the Jets take advantage of that deal? Or would they try to extend Jones to lock him in for the present and the future?

That’s a question worth pondering, especially if you gave up a third-round pick (like in this hypothetical scenario). If you don’t extend the offer to him, you put the power in Jones’ hands. If he has a killer season in 2026 and you didn’t extend him, you’d likely be forced to use the franchise tag on him, which could get expensive.

An interesting potential dilemma if the Jets decide to get aggressive at the quarterback position ahead of the season.