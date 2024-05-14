Bitter Jets Rival Signs Friend of Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face off against one of his old teammates in 2024.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero shared the news on social media that free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is joining the Buffalo Bills. He is expected to sign a one-year deal “worth up to $4.5 million,” per the NFL Media group.

The Bills confirmed the signing on X previously Twitter on Tuesday, May 14.

MVS to the 716‼️ We’ve signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal: https://t.co/J0ioug08Xi pic.twitter.com/I16H2Ph7Sq — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 14, 2024

Former Rodgers Teammate Defends His Old Quarterback

MVS, 29, spent four seasons with Rodgers from 2018 through 2021 on the Green Bay Packers.

The former South Florida product built a chemistry with Rodgers on the field which led to a lot of success. Valdes-Scantling during that four-year run registered 123 catches for 2,153 receiving yards and he hauled in 13 touchdowns.

After his rookie contract expired, MVS joined forces with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The talented wideout won the Super Bowl over the last two years and is now trading Mahomes in for Josh Allen at quarterback this offseason.

However before he signed on the dotted line, MVS went to bat for his old quarterback earlier this offseason.

“Man, he’s one of the greatest you’ll ever find,” Valdes-Scantling told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio via Nick Shook. “He cares more about his teammates than about the game of football. You know, I think that’s something that people really don’t understand. Because people get this perception of him that he’s this diva or all about himself, that’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

MVS later added that “Aaron has taught me so much on and off the field. He’s a big advocate of mental health and how you approach life, not just football. The things that he’s gone through over the years, he shares that and kind of just lets you know, like, ‘hey, I’m human too’ … Just for him to be able to open that up and be a great friend to me, not even just a teammate, I’m forever indebted to him.”

Jets Lose Another Potential Option for Rodgers

With MVS now off the board, another potential wide receiver addition for the Jets gets crossed off its list.

The green and white have flirted with the possibility of adding another veteran pass catcher to the team. However, they haven’t pulled the trigger on anyone after the draft.

The two big additions were Malachi Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft and signing Mike Williams in free agency.

Head coach Robert Saleh admitted at rookie minicamp that Corley is “raw” from a route running perspective. Back at the Annual League Meeting, Saleh also revealed that Williams has a “long way to go” in his recovery from a torn ACL.

If either player isn’t immediately ready to contribute at the beginning of the season, the Jets’ depth chart at wide receiver looks a lot different.

New York would be best served at some point adding another veteran to the room as insurance ahead of training camp. If Corley picks up the playbook quickly and Williams recovers faster than expected then you can simply dump that veteran addition.

However if there are any issues you’d have another pass catcher to step up the plate if called upon.