Jets, Dolphins Competing Against Each Other in QB Trade Market

An AFC East rivalry is back on during the offseason.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY said the New York Jets could explore the trade market to find a backup quarterback ahead of the 2026 season.

Rookie Cade Klubnik simply didn’t do enough during training camp and the preseason to lock in that job behind Geno Smith. That is forcing the team to explore the trade market and waiver wire.

The Miami Dolphins have now entered that same marketplace. On Saturday, August 29, the Dolphins traded away QB Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“None of Dolphins’ backup QBs separated themselves in camp. Quinn Ewers trade sets stage for new Dolphins QB2 soon. I expect Miami active in QB2 market via trade or waivers. 1 of many positions Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan likely to churn in search for diamonds/emeralds,” NFL Network Insider Cameron Wolfe posted on X.

https://x.com/CameronWolfe/status/2093810048761811169

Some Possible Targets to Keep an Eye On

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic listed 10 possible trade targets on X for the Jets to pursue. This could also be a pool of quarterbacks that the Dolphins could be interested in.

Both of the Philadelphia Eagles QBs cracked the list: Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee. NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY specifically mentioned them as targets to watch.

Dalton has a direct connection to Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who signed him as a free agent while with the Carolina Panthers. “[He] would be an ideal mentor for Klubnik,” Rosenblatt explained.

McKee is a former Stanford guy, where Reich has plenty of connections as the former Cardinal coach, and several members of his offensive staff are from that school.

Rosenblatt said Las Vegas Raiders passer Aidan O’Connell would be “high on my list if he breaks free. Has been OK, some NFL experience. Can do the job in a pinch. Only 27.”

He mentioned second-year Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel as a possibility, “Had a good preseason finale.”

In the Browns’ final preseason game, Gabriel completed 12-of-15 passes for 186 passing yards with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. He finished with a 157.9 quarterback rating.

The Best of the Rest

Here were the other names that Rosenblatt floated out there as players to consider.

Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger entered the league as the No. 218 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. Reich crossed over with him for a season and a half and was a part of the pre-draft process to select him in the first place. He obviously liked something about him during that process.

Josh Johnson, 40, could be available. He has had two previous stints with the Jets; perhaps the third time is the charm?

Kyle McCord, 23, entered the league as the No. 181 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Eagles. He didn’t make the 53-man roster last year, but occupied the practice squad. In January, he signed a reserve/future contract with the Green Bay Packers. Interesting fun fact: he grew up a Jets fan and wore jersey No. 6 in honor of Mark Sanchez.

It looks like J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings will be available. The real question is: should the Jets want him?

Joe Fagnano is an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Rosenblatt said he had a “good preseason” for the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets also did a ton of homework on him during the pre-draft process earlier this offseason.

Finally, Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans. It seems unlikely, if he is to be traded, that the Titans would flip him to the Jets. They play each other in Week 1. Levis has been around the team all offseason. He likely has knowledge that would benefit the Jets. However if he is cut, the Titans would have no control over where he lands.