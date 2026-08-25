Jets Receive Massive Injury Update Before Giants Game

The New York Jets are getting healthy at the right time.

Head coach Aaron Glenn shared a massive injury report update ahead of the preseason finale against the New York Giants. Three new defensive additions are now full go in practice.

Three defensive players are back on a limited basis:

“Excited to have those guys back, and man, just getting the update on some of our other guys and the way that they’re operating, man, I’m excited with the news I’m getting on those guys. Again, those guys are still working through their injuries, making sure that we do the things we have to do to get those guys back for Week One, still targeting that date for the rest of these guys, I’m talking about (Kenyon) Sadiq, (D’Angelo) Ponds, Breece (Hall). Still targeting that week, so excited about that,” Glenn said.

Rubber Is Set to Meet the Road

Analyst Omari Brown of Jets X-Factor joined me on “Boy Green Daily.” He said this should provide plenty of time for these previously injured players to get their bodies right for the regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 13.

The Competition Is Over

One of the most hotly contested training camp battles of the offseason was the placekicker position. On Tuesday, August 25, the Jets waived Cade York. That implied that Jason Sanders, the only other kicker on the roster, had won the job.

No more reason for speculation because Jets special teams coordinator Chris Banjo confirmed that Sanders “won” the gig.

“In regard to our kicking situation, we’re going to be moving on from Cade. He did a great job for us throughout training camp and throughout the evaluation process, and in the games as well, but we feel really, really good about Jason and where we are with him right now. The experience he has had in our division, kicking in our division. So looking forward to that opportunity with him,” Banjo explained. “Yes, he has won the job.”

Even though Sanders was the only kicker remaining on the roster, that didn’t necessarily have to mean he had won the job. On Sunday, August 30, the 32 teams in the NFL have to trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players. That means the waiver wire will be flooded with around 1,200 players (give or take) the Jets could sift through.

While they will certainly be doing that at a variety of positions, it doesn’t sound like placekicker will be on that list based on Banjo’s comments at the podium.

Sanders, 30, will turn 31 during the 2026 season. He spent the first eight years of his career with the rival Miami Dolphins. That tenure was highlighted by a first-team All-Pro nod in 2020.

He missed all of last season with an injury, but before that, Sanders had proven to be a reliable kicker.

In his career, he has a conversion rate of 84.6%. The last two seasons in which Sanders has played have been above that threshold: 2024 (90.2%) and 2023 (85.7%), respectively.