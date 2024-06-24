Jets Abruptly Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old After Arrest

The New York Jets have adjusted the roster during the break before training camp.

Gang Green announced on X previously Twitter on Monday, June 24 that they have released defensive back Tae Hayes.

The news of this release came just a day after Hayes was arrested “in Alabama for possession of marijuana,” per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

In the official press release, the Jets did not provide a reason for Hayes’ dismissal nor did they provide comment.

“On Sunday, a team spokesman said the club was aware of the situation, but declined further comment because it was a pending legal matter,” Cimini said.

Hayes Troubles Appear to Cost Him His Job, Was Considered a ‘Longshot’

Cimini explained via the Trinity (Alabama) Police Department that the possession charge for Hayes is considered “a second-degree misdemeanor.”

“Hayes was booked into the Morgan County Jail and was released on $300 bond just after 5 a.m. local time,” per Ryan Gaydos of Fox News.

“In Alabama, marijuana is allowed for medical purposes, but it’s not decriminalized for other uses,” Cimini added.

Hayes, 26, was set to officially enter his sixth professional season before his release. Cimini said he was “considered a long shot to make the team” this season.

Hayes joined the green and white in October of last season on the practice squad.

After a series of injury issues to the top of the Jets cornerback depth chart, the team was suddenly without Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed for its matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Due to those unforeseen circumstances, Hayes was elevated from the practice squad to serve in a backup role for the team’s Week 6 20-14 upset victory over the Eagles.

That was the first time in franchise history that the Jets had ever beaten the Eagles. Before the upset victory, the Eagles were 12-0 against the Jets all-time.

Following that contest, Hayes spent the rest of the season on the practice squad and re-upped with the team this offseason on a one-year deal.

Before joining the Jets, Hayes had bounced around the NFL. Hayes had spent portions of time with eight different organizations including two separate stints with the Carolina Panthers from 2019 through 2023.

Hayes has appeared in 14 career NFL games, but hasn’t made a start.

Reacting to Way Too Early 53-Man Roster Prediction

Jets analyst for Jets X-Factor Rivka Boord posted a 53-man roster prediction on Thursday, June 13.

In her projections, she didn’t have Hayes making the team even before this latest news cycle of information. Boord explained why she believes only five cornerbacks are making the final 53-man roster.

“With Isaiah Oliver moving to safety, it appears to be Qwan’tez Stiggers vs. Jarrick Bernard-Converse for CB5. JBC originally switched to safety, and the fact that the Jets don’t like him enough to keep him there bodes poorly for his chances. They also really liked Stiggers in the draft process, enough to take him despite his lack of college experience,” Boord said.

The five cornerbacks that she projected to make it include Gardner, Reed, Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, and the aforementioned Stiggers.