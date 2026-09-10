Jets Get ‘Excellent’ Injury News Before Titans Clash

The first injury report has been revealed ahead of the Week 1 New York Jets versus Tennessee Titans matchup.

Beat reporter Nick Faria of the Jets on SI team said it was “excellent news” for the Jets offense.

Three players were full participants in practice: running backs Breece Hall (groin) and Isaiah Davis (knee) and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq (groin).

The Jets didn’t practice on Wednesday, September 9, so this was an estimation, ESPN’s Rich Cimini said.

Excellent news for the #Jets offense.Less so for their defensive line https://t.co/aLlseAJT0E— Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) September 9, 2026

“Good afternoon. When it comes to injuries, I’ll give you guys a more detailed update at the end of the week, but for the most part, the guys that I said will be trending as far as playing will be healthy for this week, the same guys, they’ll be getting some playing time,” head coach Aaron Glenn said on Tuesday, September 8.

A media member followed up by specifically asking about Hall.

“He’s trending. He’s trending towards playing,” Glenn responded. He was then asked if Hall had practiced yet, “He’ll be practicing this week. Yes, he will be practicing this week.”

Glenn was a man of his word based on his opening comments this week.

A Mixed Bag of News on the Rest of the Report

Plenty of good news for Jets fans, but it wasn’t all good.

Pass rusher Joseph Ossai didn’t practice with a foot injury. He continues to trend in the wrong direction ahead of the season opener. Glenn referenced it as a “week-to-week” injury.

Veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick didn’t practice with a groin issue. That is less of a needle mover considering Patrick is WR5 or WR6 on the depth chart.

The last player of note is rookie cornerback D’Angelo Ponds. He was a limited participant in practice with a calf issue. Ponds has been battling that lower-body injury since the beginning of training camp.

“D’Angelo Ponds is warming up with the rest of the team. Believe it’s the first time we’ve seen that,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic posted on Tuesday, September 8.

“D’Angelo Ponds working in positional drills. Right on track for Week 1,” Rosenblatt said, with a video attached of him at practice.

Good news: he is back at practice in any capacity.

Bad news: he is only back on a limited basis. Unless we see an immediate uptick in participation throughout the week, it feels unlikely that Ponds is going to be one of the 48 active gameday players.

The People’s Champion?

A panel of NFL Media Group editors picked every game in Week 1 of the 2026 season. The entire panel agreed that the Jets will beat the Titans in the season opener.

“Don’t call it a revenge game! At least that’s what Robert Saleh and Aaron Glenn are preaching ahead of the former’s first game as head coach against his former team. Both Tennessee and New York are keeping the main thing the main thing, which is rebounding from awful 2025 seasons with a Week 1 victory, something that eluded each side the last two campaigns. In fact, the only first-week win from either organization since 2021 came in Aaron Rodgers’ infamous four-snap debut, which, in case you memory-holed, ended in an overtime win for Saleh’s Jets,” Jeremy Bergman wrote.

“In short: A Week 1 victory for Tennessee or New York is rare and should be cherished. On Tennessee’s defensive front, ex-Jets Jermaine Johnson II and John Franklin-Myers will surely be licking their chops to stick it to their old squad, alongside All-World DT Jeffery Simmons. But the Jets are as well equipped on offense as they’ve been in years — their offensive line is sturdy and consistent, and their weapons finally go two-deep — and while Cam Ward‘s first unit struggled this preseason, Geno Smith and Co. flourished in their limited action. A veteran Gang Green squad has just enough to outlast this green Tennessee team. It won’t be pretty, but it’s Week 1, when nothing is more stylish than a 1-0 record,” Bergman added.