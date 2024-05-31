Jets Starter Building ‘Impressive Chemistry’ With Aaron Rodgers

A New York Jets veteran appears to be building quite a rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, veteran tight end Tyler Conklin stood out at practice this week.

“Everyone talks about Garrett Wilson for obvious reasons but a player who really developed some impressive chemistry last year with Aaron Rodgers it was Conklin. It was a bummer we didn’t get a chance to see that on the field because Rodgers suffered the injury. Rodgers is now back, Conklin never left, and it looks like that chemistry has picked up right where they left off. I think Conklin could be in for a very big season here and who knows maybe earn another contract here with the Jets,” Hughes said to Jeane Coakley.

Conklin’s Contract Year Comes at a Great Time

Conklin, 28, is entering the final year of his $20.25 million contract.

The Jets have more than gotten their money’s worth two years into his three-year contract. The former Central Michigan product has recorded 119 receptions for 1,173 receiving yards and he has hauled in three receiving touchdowns.

Those numbers are solid but appear even more impressive when considering the less than ideal quarterback situation he has been forced to deal with.

In 2024 he will be heading into a contract year with Rodgers as his QB1. If he can continue to stay on the field, Conklin should be able to put up career numbers. That would serve him well as he’s set to reach unrestricted free agency in 2025.

Conklin will have a chance to cash in one more time with a big money deal if everything works out and everyone stays healthy.

Speaking of that, perhaps the most underrated stat is Conklin’s availability. Conklin has appeared in 34 out of 34 possible games from 2022 through 2023.

Conklin Earns Praise From National Media

Gennaro Filice of the NFL Media Group recently said Conklin was the most “underappreciated” player on the Jets roster.

“Garrett Wilson has led the Jets in receiving yards during each of his first two seasons with the franchise. That’s not surprising. But raise your hand if you had Conklin ranking second in this category during his first two seasons with the franchise,” Filice explained. “Conklin has provided solid ROI to Joe Douglas, especially considering the motley crew of quarterbacks who’ve thrown him the football. With Aaron Rodgers under center in 2024, Conklin’s set up for success in a contract year. And if the guy needed any extra motivation, remember when we spent months talking about tight end Brock Bowers as a no-brainer first-round pick for the Jets? Douglas instead opted for OT Olu Fashanu. Now it’s on Conklin to help prove his general manager right.”

Conklin claiming that honor is very fitting. Even in the offseason in which he was signed, Conklin signed for less money than the other tight end the Jets inked (CJ Uzomah on a three-year deal for $24 million). He has been overlooked since the get-go and last year he didn’t record a single touchdown reception.

However, in 2024 he will have a grand opportunity to reintroduce himself to the NFL.