Jets Urged to Make Roster Move Amid Concerns Over ‘Fastest Player’

The New York Jets got a big win in Week 1, but Aaron Glenn’s squad did not emerge unscathed, resulting in calls for a potential roster move amid some early concerns over second-year wide receiver Arian Smith and rookie Omar Cooper Jr.

The worries are for different reasons, but they are certainly connected.

The Jets placed wide receiver Tim Patrick on injured reserve before the win over the Tennessee Titans. They then lost Cooper to an ankle injury during the contest. Smith did not step up.

“May have to add a WR, with Patrick on IR and Cooper’s status uncertain,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted on X on September 14 in reaction to head coach Aaron Glenn’s update on Monday morning about Cooper and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s status ahead of Week 2. “Arian Smith (dropped his only target) too inconsistent for WR4 role.”

May have to add a WR, with Patrick on IR and Cooper’s status uncertain. Arian Smith (dropped his only target) too inconsistent for WR4 role. https://t.co/fqfuaraKfE — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 14, 2026

Glenn told reporters on Monday, “When it comes to the injuries, I’ll have more information this afternoon when it comes to that, when we get most of the evaluations back from both of the players–I’m talking about Minka and Coop.

“Again, it’s the same; Minkah with a groin and Coop with an ankle.”

The Jets selected Smith with the 110th overall pick of the 2025 draft. He finished his rookie season with seven receptions for 52 yards.

“Smith is the fastest player on the field,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2025 draft, citing the young Jets playmaker’s 36.5 YPC on his 10 TDs during his college career. “He lacks play strength to finish catches when contested and his hands are unreliable, which could lead to NFL quarterbacks losing confidence in him. “

Zierlei believed that Smith “could be a tantalizing option for teams looking to take a chance on his speed late in the draft, but his ball skills are unlikely to improve enough for him to become a long-term option.”

Former Giants WR Makes Sense for Jets

The most obvious option the Jets could target would be former New York Giants starter Darius Slayton. The Giants cut Slayton last week. However, Slayton has made it clear that he plans to take his time assessing his options.

Brandin Cooks is another veteran option. However, like Slayton, Cooks could wait to see which teams emerge as early contenders before signing.

From a name-recognition standpoint, Tyreek Hill tops the charts, but health is a major concern.

From there the list of free agent options–which includes Super Bowl champions JuJu Smith-Schuster and three-timer Justin Watson–devolves into players who fit specific roles. Some of them are best-suited for special teams.

That could be all the Jets need if they can produce like they did in Week 1 against the Titans. That is particularly true of their reliance on and efficiency in the run game.

Both Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell had 60-plus yards.

Rookie first-round pick and tight end Kenyon Sadiq also flashed with 21 yards on his three receptions. Breece Hall’s receiving ability is always a threat, too. Whatever Glenn and the Jets do, they surely hope Cooper (and Fitzpatrick) return to action in short order.