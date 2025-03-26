AFC East Fans Roasted Over Trade Hopes for Eagles’ $96 Million WR

We won’t be able to say whether the New England Patriots did a good or bad job on their wild spending spree in the 2025 offseason until they actually start playing games. In the interim they’ve done a good job creating buzz, at least.

The Patriots’ latest move in free agency came on March 25 when they signed free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a 3-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed even though Diggs has seemed past his prime in recent years and is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of the 2024 season.

One of the interesting side effects of Diggs signing with the Patriots was the quashing of rumors the Patriots were trying to trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown — something Patriots fans seemed to be heavily invested in and the internet was quick to mock after Diggs signed.

Diggs, a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler, will turn 32 years old in November and is on his third team in 3 years after spending 2023 with the Buffalo Bills and 2024 with the Houston Texans.

From ESPN: “The Patriots made an aggressive push to sign receiver Chris Godwin in free agency, which reflected their desire for a No. 1-caliber receiver to pair with second-year quarterback Drake Maye. When Godwin returned to Tampa Bay, the Patriots eventually turned to Diggs, bringing him to town for a visit last week. Diggs joins a receiving corps with free agent signing Mack Hollins, veteran Kendrick Bourne and third-year players Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas among those near the top of the depth chart.”

The Patriots have already taken one talented player off the Eagles roster following their Super Bowl LIX win — they signed defensive tackle Milton Williams to a 4-year, $104 million contract on March 10.

Internet Roasts Pats Fans for A.J. Brown Rumors

To no one’s surprise, the internet was less than kind about the Pats signing Diggs.

“Patriots thought they would get Tee Higgins, AJ Brown in a trade, DK Metcalf in a trade, But instead they end up with 31 yr old Diggs coming off a torn ACL,” X user Alfy wrote.

“Finally Pats fans can shut up about trying to get AJ Brown,” X user Philly Dilly wrote, along with a GIF from “The Shawshank Redemption” of Andy Dufresne escaping from Shawshank Prison.

“Patriots fans can stop lusting over AJ Brown now,” X user Symone wrote.

“Pats fans will always have that fictional hypothetical AJ Brown trade,” X user Nelson wrote on his official account.

“I’m trying to stay positive,” Pats superfan and The Ringer founder Bill Simmons wrote on his official X account in response to the Diggs signing.

Brown One of NFL’s Dominant Wide Receivers

Only the wildest fanboy conjurings could have brought Brown to New England. He’s just too valuable to the Eagles.

In the 3 seasons since he was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Eagles, Brown is a 3-time NFL All-Pro, 2-time Pro Bowler and has helped lead the team to 2 Super Bowls, including the win following the 2024 season.

In April 2024, the Eagles signed Brown to a 3-year, $96 million contract extension that keeps him in Philadelphia through the 2029 season.