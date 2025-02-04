Philadelphia Eagles Get Good News Ahead of Super Bowl Rematch vs. Chiefs

Fear not, Eagles Nation: Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson will both be ready to go for Super Bowl 59.

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting center, Jurgens has been a pivotal figure on the team’s offensive line since taking over the role following Jason Kelce’s retirement in 2024. Drafted in the second round in 2022, Jurgens has shown exceptional skill and resilience and has been a major contributor to the Eagles’ successful season. As of February 4, the Eagles center has been cleared to play. Same with Johnson.

Johnson, a future Hall of Famer, has been a stalwart on Philly’s O-line for the past 12 seasons. He spoke to media ahead of the team’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs and revealed he’ll not only play in the Big Game, it won’t be his last, as Johnson stated his desire to continue playing in 2025.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, concerns arose regarding Jurgens’ availability due to a back injury sustained prior to the NFC Championship game. Despite being limited in practice and listed as questionable, Jurgens was active for the championship against the Commanders, stepping in during the second half after Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury.

Dickerson is also ready to go for the rematch against Kansas City.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Comments on Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson Heading Into Super Bowl

“I’m in a lot better shape now than I was last week,” Jurgens said after beating the Commanders, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP.

When asked about the availability of Jurgens, Johnson and Dickerson, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke glowingly about the unit.

“I know how tough these guys are and how hard they work, and all these guys are playing through bumps and bruises right now,” Sirianni said on January 28. “I just see their relentless work and relentless effort to get themselves in the best shape they possibly can with their bodies to be ready to go.”

Johnson, who suffered a knee injury during the playoffs, remains a fan favorite largely because of the toughness and durability he’s showcasing heading into his third Super Bowl appearance.

“I know that these guys are doing everything they can do,” Sirianni added. “I can’t tell you how much I respect what they go through and what they put their bodies through to play this game we love. Yeah, just got so much respect for that. Toughness is a characteristic that I value so much in life and in football. We’ve got a tough team. These guys, the guys you’re asking about, they’re tough as heck. You can go a long way with toughness.”

Eagles Offensive Line Will Be Key in Super Bowl Rematch vs. Chiefs

The Eagles surrendered 45 sacks throughout the regular season, and they’ve given up 10 in the postseason. While Kansas City managed a modest 39 sacks during the regular season, the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs tend to dial it up in big games.

The Chiefs, led by All-Pro Chris Jones, have 10 sacks in two playoff games so far, and they will absolutely be looking to shut down QB Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, who led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards during the regular season.

Jurgens will have his hands full with Chiefs’ DL George Karlaftis, who is responsible for 3.0 of K.C.’s 10 postseason sacks. If he and his fellow OL hold up, though, Philly has a good chance at upsetting the Chiefs, who eked out a 38-35 win in their previous Super Bowl win.