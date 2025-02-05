Proposed Trade Swaps Eagles Rookie CB for Myles Garrett

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the few teams with a combination of power players at the very top in owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman that have the guts, cash and experience to pull off basically any deal.

Even with the Eagles in the Super Bowl for the second time in 3 seasons, those dealmaking instincts never go away. And there’s a deal out there to be had that could ensure the Eagles keep making Super Bowls.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, The Ringer’s “Philly Special” podcast proposed a trade that would send Eagles star rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean and a first round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for 6-time NFL All-Pro and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

“I would do DeJean and a one,” The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia said on February 4. ” … I’m telling you, this has Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie written all over it. If there’s a trade to be made, they’re all over the difficult stuff. Salary, cap, you can figure it all out. You can do void years until 2050 or whatever the NFL allows.”

Garrett announced on February 3 that he was asking for at trade after the Browns went 3-14 in 2024, and did so with the idea he wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent,” Garrett said in a statement released to ESPN. “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have a requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Eagles in Desperate Need of Edge Rusher

The Eagles are almost certainly losing their top edge rusher from 2024 in Josh Sweat, who has been the best pass rusher on the No. 1 defense in the NFL and looks to far eclipse the 1-year, $10 million contract he played on this season.

One player the Eagles could throw into the trade with the Browns that would help them in another way would be edge rusher Bryce Huff, who they signed to a 3-year, $51.1 million contract as a free agent in 2024. Huff has been a disappointment in his first season with the Eagles with just 2.5 sacks and missed 5 games due to a late season wrist surgery.

The idea of pairing Garrett with arguably the game’s top interior defensive lineman in Jalen Carter might be too intoxicating for Roseman and Lurie to pass up. The Eagles get one more season with Carter before they’ll have to pay big money for the 2023 first round pick who earned NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2024.

DeJean Great, But Also Expendable

While DeJean has been spectacular as a rookie, he’s also expendable because of how well the Eagles draft players — and the player selected directly ahead of him.

In the 2024 NFL draft, the Eagles selected Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round and DeJean out of Iowa in the second round. The duo proved to be not just 2 of the NFL’s top rookies in 2024 but 2 of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, although Mitchell has the clear edge as CB1 moving forward.