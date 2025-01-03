Eagles’ Rookie Called ‘Top Slot Corner in NFL’ After Pro Bowl Snub

If you want to pinpoint the exact moment the Philadelphia Eagles kicked things up a notch and solidified themselves as the NFL’s top defensive unit, we would like to humbly offer a 20-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 as evidence.

Coincidentally, it was also the first game rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean started for the Eagles. It was also the game that kicked off a 10-game winning streak.

The Eagles are currently 13-3 and have already clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs regardless of the outcome of their Week 18 home game against the New York Giants.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra put DeJean on his list of the worst Pro Bowl snubs after he was left off the NFC’s roster for the Pro Bowl Games.

“The rookie has been sensational since entering the lineup in Week 6, proving to be the top slot corner in the NFL,” Patra wrote on January 2. “His EPA when targeted (-28.3) is the best mark among all nickel backs and No. 2 among all defensive backs. His -0.46 EPA per target ranks second among all corners (minimum of 300 coverage snaps), behind only Pat Surtain II. DeJean is allowing a league-low 4.8 yards per target when aligned in the slot (minimum of 20 targets) and hasn’t given up a TD as a slot defender, with five passes defended.”

While DeJean didn’t make the Pro Bowl, 6 of his teammates did with running back Saquon Barkley, center Cam Jurgens, guard Landon Dickerson, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, interior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and inside linebacker Zack Baun.

DeJean Called ‘Biggest Steal’ of 2024 NFL Draft

The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond put DeJean on his list of the “Biggest Steals” from the 2024 NFL draft on November 27. The Eagles selected DeJean in the second round (No. 40 overall) after an All-American career at Iowa.

“DeJean is the Eagles’ starting nickel corner and has contributed 30 tackles and five passes defensed to the team’s top-ranked defense,” Diamond wrote. “ … DeJean is one of the big contributors (along with first-round corner Quinyon Mitchell) to the massive improvement in Philadelphia’s pass defense that is ranked third after falling to 31st last season when they were a major cause of the team’s late-season collapse.”

DeJean Had Several Viral Moments as Rookie

The rookie cornerback had the internet and social media buzzing with several viral moments as a rookie — most notably with a body slam tackle of Pro Bowl Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry in a Week 13 win.

“That’s insane!” Sports Illustrated’s Alexis Chassen wrote about the tackle. “Defenders don’t usually just pick Henry up while trying to stop him from running them over, and there’s a reason for that.”

Philadelphia native, podcast host and rapper Gillie Da Kid weighed in with some hilarious comments about DeJean on the Barstool Sports podcast “Bussin With The Boys” on December 11.

“When you got a Caucasian cornerback, it means one thing,” Gillie told “BWTB” co-hosts and former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. “He’s a bad (expletive). He’s a BMF. He doesn’t go to the cookout. He throws the cookout. He knows how to lean with it. He knows how to rock with it.”